Just a thought....away from the common understating of India/US/Israel/Af behind Baloch insurgency



Since China want to base it's military in PAK in backdrop of CPEC security, to which Pakistan so far is insisting on taking care of (with it's army)...can it be that China is fuelling it....to get an excuse to do what it wants.



**China may not trust Pak army to secure it's Port *(Gwadar), which it might soon claim in the backdrop of Pak's inability to repay debt (as it did in Sri Lanka)....given US/India will try a blockade in an eventuality.



Also, this new game of Iran-US conflict could be an excuse to keep US forces in the region (in wake of a pull-out from Afghanistan)

