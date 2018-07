The Balochistan High Court accepted the bail application of former secretary finance Balochistan, Mushtaq Raisani and his advisor Khalid Lango.The court ordered them to submit surety bonds of Rs5 million each to get the bail.A two-member bench of the high court ruled after hearing counsels of the accused and the prosecutors of National Accountability Bureau.Arrested in May 2016, both the accused are facing corruption charges of billions of rupees in the funds of treasury and local government departments. The anti-graft body had recovered Rs700 million cash , gold and prize bonds in a raid on Raisani residence in Quetta in 2016.