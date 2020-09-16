What's new

Balochistan Is Digitizing Its Health Department

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,860
-1
6,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Balochistan Is Digitizing Its Health Department

Posted 17 mins ago by Haroon Hayder



Balochistan government has launched a pilot program to digitize various health services at Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the province.


According to details, the fields of ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat), gynecology, skin, and gastrology will be digitized initially at all BHUs while the remaining fields will be digitized in the future.

A senior official at the health department said the provincial government aims to transform the department by reconciling it with modern practices and to strengthen the department for the betterment of service delivery across the province.
The project will revolutionize the health sector of the province and a large number of people will benefit from it, added the official.

Besides, the Balochistan government has launched different initiatives in the health sector to ensure the provision of quality health services across the province.

Recently, the provincial government finalized a detailed strategy to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines at all public hospitals.

propakistani.pk

Balochistan Is Finally Digitizing Its Health Department

Balochistan government has launched a pilot program to digitize various health services at Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the province.
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
+++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

W.11
Detailed report on Tussle between Karachi Mayor (Karachi Local Govt) and Sindh Government: Samaa News 2019
Replies
0
Views
359
W.11
W.11
Devil Soul
‘Only Imran not responsible for rooting out corruption’
Replies
0
Views
254
Devil Soul
Devil Soul
S
Building Smart Cities in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
2K
Trango Towers
T
That Guy
Final Budget speech 2013 (entire text)
Replies
3
Views
1K
mr42O
mr42O
N
Economy grows by two percent against 4.5 percent target
Replies
1
Views
1K
johsen
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom