Balochistan High Court ( BHC ) takes notice of child’s assault, killing

BHC takes notice of child’s assault, killing
Saleem Shahid
13 Oct 2020
A view of the Balochistan High Court. — BHC website
QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report about the murder of a minor boy after sexual abuse in Qila Abdullah district.
A BHC bench comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch heard the case of murder of an eight-year-old boy in the Mazai Adha area of Qila Abdullah district on an application filed by the victim’s father.
The applicant requested for proper investigation, arrest of the culprits and bringing them to justice.
The chief justice also directed the BHC registrar to compile data of the pending cases of child abuse and direct courts to dispose of them as soon as possible.
The commissioner and deputy inspector general of Quetta and the deputy commissioner of Qila Abdullah appeared before the court and informed it about the progress in the investigation into the murder and sexual abuse case.
The Qila Abdullah deputy commissioner said that the postmortem report had confirmed that the child was murdered after subjecting him to sexual abuse.
“The investigation is under way and it requires more time,” the Qila Abdullah deputy commissioner said and requested the court to allow more time to submit a progress report.
The court granted him more time.
The bench directed the commissioner and Quetta DIG to assign the task to the Police Investigation Agency to assist the Levies in the investigation.
The court ordered the Qila Abdullah deputy commissioner and DIG to take all necessary steps for the arrest of main culprits.
The bench directed the commissioners and DIGs of all regions to take preventive measures to check the rise in child abuse cases.
Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2020
