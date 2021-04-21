Balochistan CM calls for plan to promote handmade carpet industry

CM calls for plan to promote handmade carpet industry Directs small industry dept to evolve a comprehensive plan for the revival of the industry in Balochistan.

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that there are ample opportunities for progress in the handicraft sector. He directed the small industry department to evolve a comprehensive plan for the revival of the handmade carpet industry in the province.He said this while chairing a meeting on proposed development schemes of Industries and Home Department and their Concept Papers for PSDP 2021-22 here on Tuesday.The meeting was attended by Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, additional chief secretary for planning and development, additional chief secretary for home, principal secretary to the chief minister, finance secretary, information secretary, additional secretary for industries, MD LIDA and other officials concerned.A detailed briefing was given to the participants regarding the proposed development schemes for the new financial year of the Department of Industries and Home Affairs.A scheme has been proposed in the next year's PSDP for the improvement of the Hub Industrial and Trading Estate, department of Industry and Craft. A plan has also been proposed to set up a one-window facilitation centre in Quetta to facilitate investors.The concept paper of the proposed project for the development of infrastructure of Quetta Industrial and Trading Estate was approved during the meeting. A mini industrial estate in Zhob was also proposed in the meeting.The concept paper of the proposed project for rehabilitation of carpet centres in Chaman, Sibi and Ziarat has been prepared while a plan has also been proposed to build CTD complexes in six districts of Balochistan in next financial year.Establishing new police stations was also discussed. The chief minister directed that a PC-1 for modernisation of all carpet centres be formulated.He also directed that an incentive package for promotion of investment in the province be prepared. He said that the population of Quetta is growing rapidly and in view of this fact land should be chosen for establishing more industries outside the city.Mr Alyani said that the plan to expand the existing marble cities should be included in the new PSDP.