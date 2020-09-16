What's new

Balochistan citizens to get health card next budget

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that Rs5.5 billion will be allocated in the next financial year’s budget for providing health insurance to people of the province.

While announcing his priorities for the next year, he said on Sunday that an interest-free loan scheme would also be introduced for establishing small businesses.

He said the provincial government would give priority to the development schemes which benefited the people directly.
The chief minister said that Rs2bn would be earmarked for Balochistan Enterprise Development, Rs2bn for Support Fund for Persons with Disabilities and Rs3bn for Government Employees Housing Fund.

He said the government had decided to set aside Rs3bn for Balochistan Pension Fund, Rs2bn for Public Endowment Fund, Rs500 million as welfare fund and another Rs500m for women’s economic empowerment.

“We have planned to introduce an interest-free loan scheme by allocating Rs2bn for small businesses and Rs1bn for food security,” Mr Alyani said in a tweet.

The new measures would be taken in the next year’s budget to resolve many issues pending before the government, he said.
The chief minister said: “Balochistan is a vast province which needs more attention for ensuring lot of health facilities, the government has appointed two secretaries to look after the department and soon a health card project will be launched in the province.”

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2021


Balochistan budget to have Rs5.5bn for health insurance

CM promises interest-free loan for small businesses.
Wonderful news for the people of Balochistan if this happens. This will leave Sindh as the only province in Pakistan where citizens are not covered by state provided health insurance. Shame on PPP and it's supporters. Every vote a nail in their own coffin.
 
5.5 billion rupees is about $36 million USD. To cover 12 million people, that's $3 a head. That's a bargain in my opinion.
 
5.5 billion rupees is about $36 million USD. To cover 12 million people, that's $3 a head. That's a bargain in my opinion.
That is the amount Baluchistan government will pay to insurance agency (which is also owned by govt of Pakistan). everyone wont go for treatment, every disease (specially minor ones) is not included in the treatment list, not everyone will prefer waiting for their operation date, Some will prefer going to a good private hospital for the same treatment, etc etc etc.
 
That is the amount Baluchistan government will pay to insurance agency (which is also owned by govt of Pakistan). everyone wont go for treatment, every disease (specially minor ones) is not included in the treatment list, not everyone will prefer waiting for their operation date, Some will prefer going to a good private hospital for the same treatment, etc etc etc.
It's still so much better than zero coverage. For the poor people major medical problems lead to the choice of death/suffering or financial ruin. At least this way some of that can be avoided.
 
