Balochistan: BLA claims 4 different attacks last night in Harnai, Bolan and Panjgur. 07 Pakistani security forces were allegedly killed.
Thread starter
safari2021
Start date
22 minutes ago
S
safari2021
FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
334
-10
226
Country
Location
22 minutes ago
#1
Zarvan
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,923
84
58,945
Country
Location
18 minutes ago
#2
They are known for their lies.
Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,608
168
129,267
Country
Location
15 minutes ago
#3
Seems the little break hasn't done this Bharti loser much good.
Dr. Abdul Basit
safari2021
