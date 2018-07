Not war but terrorists will keep coming. Sealing of border is must and keep eye on afghanis in Pakistan. Refugees needs to go back and strict visa regime introduced.



First 6 months 90 civilians killed in all terrorist attacks. Few days ago 1 afghani come in and kill 150 in Mastung.



I was keeping eye on civilian deaths all year and was happy at the progress but that Mastung terrorist attack have ruined everything, it shows war on terror will not be won till afghanis are not taken care of in Pakistan and across the border.

