Balochistan: 5 missing persons reach home after years of disappearance Five Missing persons have been released in different cities of Balochistan According to the details received by The Balochistan Post, five missing persons have been released in Khuzdar, Turbat and Dera Bugti areas of Balochistan on Tuesday. Basheer Ahmed was released after three years of detention from Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Monday. Mr. Ahmed is a resident of Wadh tehsil of Khuzdar district and was missing since 2015. In Turbat another city of Balochistan, a missing person named Amir Wali was released. Wali was abducted from Shahrak area of Turbat on 31 January. Whereas, three more missing persons were released from detention in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan. Released persons were identified as Noorak s/o Mazar, Nawaz Hussain s/o Gul Hassan and Noor Khan s/o Hasil Marri. According to the locals, these three were abducted by Pakistani forces and were handed over to Police Yesterday, while official sources haven't affirmed the news yet. According to the local sources earlier on Tuesday 3 more persons went missing in raids conducted by Pakistani forces in Kech district of Balochistan. Baloch political parties and human rights organizations active in Balochistan, accuse Pakistani forces of illegal abductions. International campaign groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also accuse Pakistani security forces as the culprits of 'illegal abductions in Balochistan'. This is hopefully happening because of PTI signed an agreement with Mengal. This missing person case needs to be solved in Balochistan & FATA to bridge the gap of mistrust.