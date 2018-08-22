/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Balochistan: 5 missing persons reach home after years of disappearance

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Azog, Aug 22, 2018 at 12:18 AM.

  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:18 AM
    Azog

    Azog FULL MEMBER

    Balochistan: 5 missing persons reach home after years of disappearance

    Five Missing persons have been released in different cities of Balochistan

    According to the details received by The Balochistan Post, five missing persons have been released in Khuzdar, Turbat and Dera Bugti areas of Balochistan on Tuesday.

    Basheer Ahmed was released after three years of detention from Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Monday. Mr. Ahmed is a resident of Wadh tehsil of Khuzdar district and was missing since 2015.

    In Turbat another city of Balochistan, a missing person named Amir Wali was released. Wali was abducted from Shahrak area of Turbat on 31 January.

    Whereas, three more missing persons were released from detention in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

    Released persons were identified as Noorak s/o Mazar, Nawaz Hussain s/o Gul Hassan and Noor Khan s/o Hasil Marri.

    According to the locals, these three were abducted by Pakistani forces and were handed over to Police Yesterday, while official sources haven’t affirmed the news yet.

    According to the local sources earlier on Tuesday 3 more persons went missing in raids conducted by Pakistani forces in Kech district of Balochistan.

    Baloch political parties and human rights organizations active in Balochistan, accuse Pakistani forces of illegal abductions.

    International campaign groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also accuse Pakistani security forces as the culprits of ‘illegal abductions in Balochistan’.

    http://thebalochistanpost.net/2018/...-disappearance/amp/?__twitter_impression=true


    This is hopefully happening because of PTI signed an agreement with Mengal. This missing person case needs to be solved in Balochistan & FATA to bridge the gap of mistrust.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:19 AM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    good going.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:33 AM
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal SENIOR MEMBER

    yeah just dont get involved in undesirable activities and get picked up preemptively again.
    keep good company & you will be ok just like 99.99% of the population.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:38 AM
    alee92nawaz

    alee92nawaz FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    So khlai makhlooq is definitely helping PTI. I hope sardar akhtar mengal keeps fighting for rights of balochi people
     
