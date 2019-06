Evidence negate but they never going to show on Pakistan electronic/print main media u know that one of reason still very few people understand how big threat such organization become for national security as both control by just few peoples who following their own agenda @Mangus Ortus Novem We need to promote our narrative more through social media as no chance on main stream for us.Due to them many still thinks BLA or PTM just human rights movements not an terrorist organizations as that side never properly present to them by newspaper and tv channels in Pakistan