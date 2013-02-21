What's new

Baloch liberation army killed Journalist Shaheena Shaheen Baloch in Turbat. She was a morning show host in PTV Bolan

PanzerKiel said:
She was picked up, two bullets in chest almost at point blank range, then the perpetrators left her body in a Surf vehicle at civil hospital.
thats terrible. Target killing in Balochistan, specially in kech, turbat area is all time high. every day BRA, BLA BLF are killing levies pers, civilians, govt workers etc.
their usual tactics used to be ambush/ IEDs. now they have resorted to target killings of local patriots. this is a dangerous trend
 
India needs to be punished severely for supporting terror in Pakistan. As China is hacking India to death Pakistan also needs to do its part. Let's get even.
 
As long as India is not hit for all the terror act they are carrying out in Pakistan, this will not stop. We keep losing precious lives while those bastards call us terrorist...
 
