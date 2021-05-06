What's new

Baloch insurgent group warns that Iran-China deal can endanger Chabahar project

Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,798
15
6,167
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
New Delhi, Apr 8 (IANS): A Baloch insurgent group has warned India that Irans 25-year mega-deal with China, can endanger New Delhis access to the strategic Chabahar port.

Slamming China and Iran together, a statement by Hyrbyair Marri, head of the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) fumed that the Chinese state is now set to take over all sectors of the Iranian economy, including strategic ports along the Strait of Hormuz, following the $400 billion deal. The Strait of Hormuz is the gateway to Gulf oil shipments to the world, including the heart of Asia. In postings on social media, Marri said: "China will get cheap oil which is looted by the Iranian state from Arabistan Al Ahwaz. They will get access to Balochistan's ports and China will be able to even lease islands and strategic land to assert hegemony over the Strait of Hormuz.

In referring to the Arabistan Al Ahwaz, the FBM head was pointing to a vast area extending from the Strait of Hormuz to the Iraqi border, where more than 10 million people reside. The mostly barren zone is extremely resource rich, containing the world's second largest reserves of oil and gas.

Referring to China's growing strategic reach, Marri also spotlighted Beijing's forays in the contiguous region of Pakistan. "China has signed similar agreements with Pakistan, and they are trying to control Balochistan's strategic Gwadar port and building a military base on the Jiwani peninsula."

The statement warned India that once the deal between China and Iran takes root, India would not be able to protect its interests at the strategic Chabahar port, New Delhi's gateway from Iran to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

"…India has pledged to invest a few billion dollars in Chabahar and few other projects. Chabahar is Baloch land, located in the coastal belt of Iranian occupied Balochistan (IOB). India is focusing on an area in IOB and thinking that it will protect their interests… (but with the) recent agreements between China and Iran, China will have enormous clout over the whole of Iran."

Analysts, however, point out that while India is justified in being deeply concerned about Iran's growing ties with China, it should also not jump to any final conclusions.

In a discussion programme with France 24, Bijan Khajehpour from Eurasian Nexus Partners points out that turning to China is not Iran's default position. On the contrary, Tehran turned to China after the United States and the European Union retracted from their commitments anchored by the Iran nuclear deal of 2015.

"The United States withdrew from the deal and the Europeans really failed to deliver," Khajehpour observed.

Yet, the Iranians will not be comfortable in putting all their eggs in the eastern basket, and there is likelihood of a reversal of stance, in case the Iran nuclear deal is revived.

Iranians know the "eastern powers will not give Iran the benefits that Iran expects…It is a difficult (situation) because there is lack of confidence in western states for delivering what they agree".

Hoping for a reversal of Washington's stance on the watch of the Joe Biden administration that will persuade it not to put all its eggs in Beijing's basket, Iranian President welcomed early signs of US's willingness to restart negotiation on the stalled nuclear deal. "Today, we see that the United States has woken up for negotiations, and we confirm that we are ready to resume our commitment to the nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of all sanctions," Rouhani said on Wednesday.

The Iranian leader stressed that Tehran wants to discuss all the unsettled issues.

"Today, the US declares readiness for direct or non-direct negotiations, and this is a victory of the Iranian people," the Iranian President observed.
www.daijiworld.com

Baloch insurgent group warns that Iran-China deal can endanger Chabahar project

By Atul Aneja New Delhi, Apr 8 (IANS): A Baloch insurgent group has warned India that Irans 25-year mega-deal with China, can endanger New Delhis access to the strategic Chabahar port. Slamming China and Iran together, a statement by Hyrbyair Marri, head of the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM)...
www.daijiworld.com www.daijiworld.com
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
1,734
0
2,546
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
37b6c9d5472ad5c6ef7ab64ca4494450.gif

india is out of options because it seems Pakistan, China, Iran, Central Asia, Turkey, and soon Afghanistan are all on the same page. no everyone is going to support one another. no more terrorism and instability, so india cant hurt Pakistan anymore using Balochistan.
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
7,359
16
8,156
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Vapnope said:
The Iranian leader stressed that Tehran wants to discuss all the unsettled issues.

"Today, the US declares readiness for direct or non-direct negotiations, and this is a victory of the Iranian people," the Iranian President observed.
Click to expand...
Victory for the Iranian people? Lool. The US handy lost much since the Iranian sanctions and isolation over 50years ago . Same can't be said of Iran.
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
1,482
-1
3,440
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
mike2000 is back said:
Victory for the Iranian people? Lool. The US handy lost much since the Iranian sanctions and isolation over 50years ago . Same can't be said of Iran.
Click to expand...
What has changed in in the grand scheme of things? What did the US achieve by opposing Iran since 1979 other than losing an important ally? If you think by selling overpriced weaponry to fat Arab sheikhs is a victory then you can remain in your dreamworld. There were consequences for Iran but it is expected.. they want Iran to be puppet of the US but we won't let them.
Vapnope said:
New Delhi, Apr 8 (IANS): A Baloch insurgent group has warned India that Irans 25-year mega-deal with China, can endanger New Delhis access to the strategic Chabahar port.

Slamming China and Iran together, a statement by Hyrbyair Marri, head of the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) fumed that the Chinese state is now set to take over all sectors of the Iranian economy, including strategic ports along the Strait of Hormuz, following the $400 billion deal. The Strait of Hormuz is the gateway to Gulf oil shipments to the world, including the heart of Asia. In postings on social media, Marri said: "China will get cheap oil which is looted by the Iranian state from Arabistan Al Ahwaz. They will get access to Balochistan's ports and China will be able to even lease islands and strategic land to assert hegemony over the Strait of Hormuz.

In referring to the Arabistan Al Ahwaz, the FBM head was pointing to a vast area extending from the Strait of Hormuz to the Iraqi border, where more than 10 million people reside. The mostly barren zone is extremely resource rich, containing the world's second largest reserves of oil and gas.

Referring to China's growing strategic reach, Marri also spotlighted Beijing's forays in the contiguous region of Pakistan. "China has signed similar agreements with Pakistan, and they are trying to control Balochistan's strategic Gwadar port and building a military base on the Jiwani peninsula."

The statement warned India that once the deal between China and Iran takes root, India would not be able to protect its interests at the strategic Chabahar port, New Delhi's gateway from Iran to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

"…India has pledged to invest a few billion dollars in Chabahar and few other projects. Chabahar is Baloch land, located in the coastal belt of Iranian occupied Balochistan (IOB). India is focusing on an area in IOB and thinking that it will protect their interests… (but with the) recent agreements between China and Iran, China will have enormous clout over the whole of Iran."

Analysts, however, point out that while India is justified in being deeply concerned about Iran's growing ties with China, it should also not jump to any final conclusions.

In a discussion programme with France 24, Bijan Khajehpour from Eurasian Nexus Partners points out that turning to China is not Iran's default position. On the contrary, Tehran turned to China after the United States and the European Union retracted from their commitments anchored by the Iran nuclear deal of 2015.

"The United States withdrew from the deal and the Europeans really failed to deliver," Khajehpour observed.

Yet, the Iranians will not be comfortable in putting all their eggs in the eastern basket, and there is likelihood of a reversal of stance, in case the Iran nuclear deal is revived.

Iranians know the "eastern powers will not give Iran the benefits that Iran expects…It is a difficult (situation) because there is lack of confidence in western states for delivering what they agree".

Hoping for a reversal of Washington's stance on the watch of the Joe Biden administration that will persuade it not to put all its eggs in Beijing's basket, Iranian President welcomed early signs of US's willingness to restart negotiation on the stalled nuclear deal. "Today, we see that the United States has woken up for negotiations, and we confirm that we are ready to resume our commitment to the nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of all sanctions," Rouhani said on Wednesday.

The Iranian leader stressed that Tehran wants to discuss all the unsettled issues.

"Today, the US declares readiness for direct or non-direct negotiations, and this is a victory of the Iranian people," the Iranian President observed.
www.daijiworld.com

Baloch insurgent group warns that Iran-China deal can endanger Chabahar project

By Atul Aneja New Delhi, Apr 8 (IANS): A Baloch insurgent group has warned India that Irans 25-year mega-deal with China, can endanger New Delhis access to the strategic Chabahar port. Slamming China and Iran together, a statement by Hyrbyair Marri, head of the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM)...
www.daijiworld.com www.daijiworld.com
Click to expand...
Useless barking by a terrorist. Perhaps some friendly militia will knock on his door (or cave) one of these days if he crosses red line.
 
925boy

925boy

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
4,196
-29
4,451
Country
United States
Location
United States
mike2000 is back said:
The US handy lost much since the Iranian sanctions and isolation over 50years ago . Same can't be said of Iran.
Click to expand...
The US LOST IRAN, and the CHina deal Iran signed proved that..you think US hasnt wanted to control IRan since decades ago????? there is a reason for that - CIA wont tell u, but you can read history and deduce and tell US NEEDS Iran in line with its ideology for US to have easy sway over the middle east....and US didnt get it..isntead US has to give Iran all IRan wants, because US cnt fight China and Iran at the same time, and Iran kept dragging US so long that US cant even fight Iran and CHina at the same time- US has chosen to deal with CHina, so Iran is boss of the middle east now!
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,798
15
6,167
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@Dariush the Great What are your views about this? India is fully in US camp and would not be able to invest or do business with Iran. China would also not want India to capitalize on Chahbhar. What are your views about it?
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,745
-17
22,885
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Baloch insurgent group is worried about waning Indian influence at Chabahar LOL Sounds very credible.

A bunch or terrorists looking out for the interests of their terrorist brothers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom