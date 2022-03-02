What's new

Baloch Culture Day celebrated with zeal and zest

Baloch Culture Day celebrated with zeal and zest​

People from all walks of life take part in gatherings held in several cities to mark the traditional day

Our Correspondent
March 02, 2022

in this file photo students dance on traditional music on baloch culture day in quetta photo app


Students dance on traditional music on Baloch Culture Day in Quetta. PHOTO: APP

QUETTA: Pakistan and especially Balochistan on Wednesday celebrated Baloch Cultural Day with traditional zeal and fervour, as enthusiasts organised various gatherings to mark the special day.

Ceremonies and rallies were held in various parts of the province highlighting the rich culture as well as a deep love for the country.

The gatherings also demonstrated that the people of Balochistan are hospitable, generous and patriotic. The ceremonies were participated by people from all walks of life, who exhibited their love for the diverse cultural traditions.

Today, Balochistan is on the path of progress and prosperity and the event today has endorsed the same.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499057662058708992

Last month, a large number of women from various parts of the country including Makran, Karachi and Quetta participated in the Women Expo in Turbat.

The participants welcomed the expo, organised by Balochistan Women Development Department, and the recreational activities and stalls with cultural items such as embroidery.

1646246775322.png


About 170 stalls including bookstalls, cultural items, Balochi costumes, dates and other food items were set up by businesswomen including various educational institutions of Makran.

The guests visited the stalls and appreciated the government’s initiative in organising the event.
