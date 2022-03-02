Baloch Culture Day celebrated with zeal and zest​

...People from all walks of life take part in gatherings held in several cities to mark the traditional dayMarch 02, 2022Students dance on traditional music on Baloch Culture Day in Quetta. PHOTO: APPPakistan and especially Balochistan on Wednesday celebrated Baloch Cultural Day with traditional zeal and fervour, as enthusiasts organised various gatherings to mark the special day.Ceremonies and rallies were held in various parts of the province highlighting the rich culture as well as a deep love for the country.The gatherings also demonstrated that the people of Balochistan are hospitable, generous and patriotic. The ceremonies were participated by people from all walks of life, who exhibited their love for the diverse cultural traditions.Today, Balochistan is on the path of progress and prosperity and the event today has endorsed the same.Last month, a large number of women from various parts of the country including Makran, Karachi and Quetta participated in the Women Expo in Turbat.The participants welcomed the expo, organised by Balochistan Women Development Department, and the recreational activities and stalls with cultural items such as embroidery.About 170 stalls including bookstalls, cultural items, Balochi costumes, dates and other food items were set up by businesswomen including various educational institutions of Makran.The guests visited the stalls and appreciated the government’s initiative in organising the event......