Balls of steel!...US navy pirates fail to steal Iranian tanker..Lose their ship and crew to Iranian IRGC navy

aryobarzan
Feb 17, 2019
- US Navy pirates were trying to steal oil from a large Iranian tanker by Transferring the oil to another tanker about 120 nautical miles in the Sea of Oman.
- The IRGC heliborne special forces landed on the tanker and took over and were soon joined by several IRGC fast attack missile boats.
- The US pirates backed off and did not want to start a shooting war.
- Several US helicopters and destroyers were involved but ended up with total humiliation for the US navy.
- The tankers/crew are now in safe Iranian hands in the Persian Gulf waters
- Iran will show videos of the incident soon.
IRGC Navy Foils US Attempt at Oil Theft - Politics news - Tasnim News Agency
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy reclaimed a cargo of oil that American military forces had stolen from an Iranian tanker in the Sea of Oman.
www.tasnimnews.com
Tehran's IRGC Thwarted U.S. Attempt To Seize Iranian Oil Tanker: Reports
On November 3rd, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) thwarted an alleged attempt by the United States to intercept and...
southfront.org
IRGC Naval special forces Patch.
Time remember this: US navy encounters with Iran never ends well for them..
Last edited: