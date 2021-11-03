What's new

Balls of steel!...US navy pirates fail to steal Iranian tanker..Lose their ship and crew to Iranian IRGC navy

  • US Navy pirates were trying to steal oil from a large Iranian tanker by Transferring the oil to another tanker about 120 nautical miles in the Sea of Oman.
  • The IRGC heliborne special forces landed on the tanker and took over and were soon joined by several IRGC fast attack missile boats.
  • The US pirates backed off and did not want to start a shooting war.
  • Several US helicopters and destroyers were involved but ended up with total humiliation for the US navy.
  • The tankers/crew are now in safe Iranian hands in the Persian Gulf waters
  • Iran will show videos of the incident soon.

IRGC Navy Foils US Attempt at Oil Theft - Politics news - Tasnim News Agency

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy reclaimed a cargo of oil that American military forces had stolen from an Iranian tanker in the Sea of Oman.
Tehran's IRGC Thwarted U.S. Attempt To Seize Iranian Oil Tanker: Reports

On November 3rd, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) thwarted an alleged attempt by the United States to intercept and...
1635952963976.png

IRGC Naval special forces Patch.

Time remember this: US navy encounters with Iran never ends well for them..:azn::azn:
Strange. Another thread says Iran seized an US oil tanker. Whose oil tanker is it?!

In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy, Iran seized US oil tanker

In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy (sea pirates), Iran seized US oil tanker in Oman sea. According to the news which was published today, US navy had seized an oil tanker in Oman sea which was carrying the Iranian oil, they had transfered the oil to another tanker and...
defence.pk
 
