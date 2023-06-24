What's new

Balkanization of India is getting closer

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
People laughed at me when I said Russia and India will be balkanized in the next few months.

Now my statements have come true on Russia.

Russian President Putin and Belarus President Lukashenko have fled their countries to save their lives.

India is next to get Balkanized and Modi will runaway to save his life.

Great victories for NATO, China and Pakistan.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
India will take longer,, but they let hindutva extremism and poison to spread to much and create too much division bad hatred amongst it's own population

I always said hindutva is our greatest weapon against India


It's terrible that this opportunity can't be maximized because of Pakistani political and established stupidity,, this is the time to really ramp up against India


That hatred amongst Indians must be increased
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
India will take longer,, but they let hindutva extremism and poison to spread to much and create too much division bad hatred amongst it's own population

I always said hindutva is our greatest weapon against India


It's terrible that this opportunity can't be maximized because of Pakistani political and established stupidity,, this is the time to really ramp up against India


That hatred amongst Indians must be increased
Similar to Russia, Indiia too has separte regiments.

I foresee Sikhs, Tibetan, South Indians and Muslim Regiment starting a mutiny like Wager is doing in Russia.

It would be fun to see Modi running away with tail between his legs.
 

