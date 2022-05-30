What's new

Baligh Ur Rehman takes oath as Governor Punjab

1653933191842.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Balighur Rehman has taken oath as the Governor of Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administrated the oath to Balighur Rehman at a ceremony held at the Governor House. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the new Punjab governor.

President Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. The move comes after the president twice rejected the prime minister’s summary, seeking the appointment of a new governor in Punjab.

Who is Baligh-ur-Rehman?

Hailing from Bahawalpur, Rehman served as Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Previously he served as the Minister of State Federal Education and of Interior and Narcotics Control in the Sharif cabinet from 2013 to 2017. Mr. Rehman remained a member of the National Assembly (NA) from 2008 to May 2018.
