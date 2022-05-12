What's new

Balakot blew away the myth of Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, writes NSA Ajit Doval

W

Wesen Hunter

Oct 22, 2021
Balakot blew away the myth of Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, writes NSA Ajit Doval

The first-of-its-kind operations after Uri enhanced India’s global prestige, says National Security Advisor

Tribune News Service
Sandeep Dikshit

NEW DELHI, MAY 11

One of the Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s greatest successes was in handling cross-border terrorism and the finesse with which the Balakot aerial strike was conceived and implemented which “blew away the myth of Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail”, writes National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was in the operational cockpit during both the surgical land strikes of 2016 and the Balakot aerial strikes 2019.

Doval went on to warn that while the first two counter strikes were land-based and aerial, “tomorrow, it may be different from both” if the adversary again causes disproportionate casualties. “Domain and level will not be inhibiting factors,” writes Doval in the chapter, “Tackling adversaries through strong and effective national security policies” in the book ‘Modi@20’ unveiled on Wednesday.


The lack of response to the numerous incidents of bombings in Indian cities during the UPA era had agitated Modi ever since he was Gujarat chief minister. The decision not to retaliate for the Mumbai attacks had earned India the “infamous nomenclature” of being a “soft state”. “The first-of-its-kind operations after Uri enhanced India’s global prestige. It caused panic in the adversary’s mind and momentarily disrupted terror training and planning of more attacks,” he said.

Revealing more details on 2016 surgical strikes, Doval recalled that it was a simultaneous operation by multiple strike teams at four disparate locations. The novel planning for the strike generated chaos, panic and confusion by creating the “enemy is everywhere syndrome”. The then Pakistan Army leadership castigated its ground formations for failing to block even one strike team, despite having a large number of forward deployed troops. More importantly, it was a political call by the Prime Minister, “which meant that he was taking responsibility, not only for success, but also failure. This exhibited risk-taking at the highest level—a quality shown by very few”.

The PM’s striking characteristic has been his ability to approach national security matters from a long-term strategic perspective. He has an uncanny futuristic sense, and observes risks and opportunities that are often missed even by experts, affirms the NSA.

https://m.tribuneindia.com/news/nat...uclear-blackmail-writes-nsa-ajit-doval-393913
 
O

Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
Did Indian army respond after PAF’s strike on Indian bases and ammo depots?

What happened was that equilibrium was achieved. Pakistan has shown it will not shy away from a response and won’t think twice before raising the stakes.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Blew away Nuclear Myth ? but we also blew away 1 Mig21 and 1 Su-30, also in Panic Indians also blew away their own chopper, and we also blew away the hearing of those who were unfortunate enough to be in those Army HQ's and ammunition dumps.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
Not this again. This may be news to some Indian commentators and members of PDF. But this very topic has been discussed to death post balakot.
 
Strigon

Strigon

Jul 16, 2011
You will not find anyone in this world totting their own horn more "bigly" than Indians.

Let the fools decorate their own minds with imaginary accomplishments, the reality check will be worth a good laugh.
 
Salza

Salza

Dec 20, 2014
Just when we are busy in trolling neutrals over their lack of support to Imran Khan, here comes the mighty desh bakht Indians like Doval with their fairy tales to troll them.
 
JX-1

JX-1

Mar 14, 2022
Instead it highlighted Pakistan's conventional blackmail - The Indian COAS, who was in one of the targets, would've learnt the hard way.
 
W

werfish

Feb 28, 2019
There has been no major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir after the Balakot air strikes!
Whether Pakistanis have been told trees / crows were killed is irrelevant for Indians
 
G

Gripen9

Apr 15, 2019
In the words of Gen Asif Ghafoor, we will dominate the escalation ladder. In one fell swoop PAF rendered IAF impotent until the induction of Rafales.
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
The NSA was hiding under the rock only to pop up after regime change in Pakistan. Now they can run this propaganda again since there will be no one on the other side to counter it.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
And the resulting retaliation exposed the myth that the Indian airforce is a far superior to the PAF due to quality of jets and numbers.
 

