Balakot air-strike hero Abhinandan promoted as Group Captain

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,425
85
60,506
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abhinandan was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in the 2019 February air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Abhinandan was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in the 2019 February air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan. (File photo)


The Indian Air Force has promoted war hero Wing Commander Abhinandan to the rank of Group Captain. Abhinandan is credited to have been the only Mig-21 pilot ever to have shot down an F-16.


Abhinandan was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in the 2019 February air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan.
He shot down the F-16 over Azad Kashmir, but was taken captive by the Pakistan Army after his plane was shot down by enemy forces.

ALSO READ | Head held high, IAF pilot and nation's hero Abhinandan Varthaman comes home

However, he maintained his composure even in captivity, holding his head high.

Abhinandan’s unit 51 Squadron also received a unit citation for its role in thwarting the Pakistan Air Force’s aerial attack on February 27, 2019. India had carried out the strikes in response to a Jaish-e-Mohammed attack on a CRPF convoy.

Balakot air-strike hero Abhinandan promoted as Group Captain - India News (indiatoday.in)
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2016
1,708
-16
1,674
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
I see the Downing of the f16 has now gone down.as a,real.event in history .
well.indian history
it's not recorded outside of India
much like the su30mki Downing is not recorded outside pakistan either
South Asian mind games,
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
607
0
3,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
A true "indian hero". Got shot down - tasted the tea and got sent back. Wonder if he is any good at cricket - they could send their hero to Dubai to bolster the squad - they could do with a hero or 2.....
 
Fox_hound

Fox_hound

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2019
102
0
298
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What's considered shameful around the world is considered as a matter of pride in India. Joke of a country
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,389
169
133,370
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The Maverick said:
I see the Downing of the f16 has now gone down.as a,real.event in history .
well.indian history
it's not recorded outside of India
much like the su30mki Downing is not recorded outside pakistan either
South Asian mind games,
Click to expand...
Stop talking nonsense.....This claim and promotion is as credible as Brij Pal Singh being promoted to Air Marshal after he air surrendered his Gnat to PAF.

1635939800781.png
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,514
0
2,132
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Maverick said:
I see the Downing of the f16 has now gone down.as a,real.event in history .
well.indian history
it's not recorded outside of India
much like the su30mki Downing is not recorded outside pakistan either
South Asian mind games,
Click to expand...
what a sad post i must say
 
araz

araz

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Jun 14, 2006
8,556
72
14,282
Click to expand...
Guys.
Let them get on with whatever floats their boat. It is not a matter for us to dwell upon. We need to remain humble, keep our head down and prepare ourselves for the next onslaught whenever it comes. To be fair to the man, he has kept his head down and not uttered a word. He could have played along and boasted to pamper the Egos of the billion dhotis who have nothing better to do, but he did not. He needs to be respected as a soldier, irrespective of his nationality.
Regards
A
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,247
0
8,783
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Click to expand...
However, he maintained his composure even in captivity, holding his head high.


yeah we saw that when he landed in kashmir, got his nose busted and had to saved by a soldier.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,278
9
2,251
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam


People saying it's shameful to be captured by the enemy are so strange.

Did the man not get on a fighter jet and meet the enemy in battle? It is immaterial whether he shot down or was shot down. He fought. Risked his life. Did his duty.

When he was captured, he carried himself honourably.

What else do people expect of a soldier?

Girte hain shahsawar hi maidan-e-jang mein
Wo tifl kyaa girega jo ghutnon ke bal chale


He deserves the awards he is getting. Wasn't John McCain also a pow? He was highly respected throughout his life and rightly so. Abhinandan was a good soldier who discharged his duty reasonably well.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
4,666
-29
7,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
@The Maverick

Did Abhinandan participate in the 26th February attempted child massacre raid or the 27th February aerial battle?

As far as we know, Pakistan was the aggressor on the 27th February and this is when he was also shot down, captured and served with fantastic tea.
 
TOPGUN

TOPGUN

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 6, 2006
8,565
1
8,174
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Maverick said:
I see the Downing of the f16 has now gone down.as a,real.event in history .
well.indian history
it's not recorded outside of India
much like the su30mki Downing is not recorded outside pakistan either
South Asian mind games,
Click to expand...
Keep dreaming behind the screen hero this isn't bollywood get with reality and stop lying to your self and others here just like your pathetic india does lolz.
 
