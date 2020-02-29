Balakot air-strike hero Abhinandan promoted as Group Captain

Zarvan said:

Abhinandan was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in the 2019 February air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan. (File photo)





The Indian Air Force has promoted war hero Wing Commander Abhinandan to the rank of Group Captain. Abhinandan is credited to have been the only Mig-21 pilot ever to have shot down an F-16.





Abhinandan was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in the 2019 February air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

He shot down the F-16 over Azad Kashmir, but was taken captive by the Pakistan Army after his plane was shot down by enemy forces.



However, he maintained his composure even in captivity, holding his head high.



Abhinandan’s unit 51 Squadron also received a unit citation for its role in thwarting the Pakistan Air Force’s aerial attack on February 27, 2019. India had carried out the strikes in response to a Jaish-e-Mohammed attack on a CRPF convoy.



Guys.Let them get on with whatever floats their boat. It is not a matter for us to dwell upon. We need to remain humble, keep our head down and prepare ourselves for the next onslaught whenever it comes. To be fair to the man, he has kept his head down and not uttered a word. He could have played along and boasted to pamper the Egos of the billion dhotis who have nothing better to do, but he did not. He needs to be respected as a soldier, irrespective of his nationality.Regards