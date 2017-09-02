Bakra Eid Dishes Recipes
how to make bong Nihari
Bong meat half kg
Flour a cup
Big onion two pcs
Oil Flavors
Salt Flavors
Ginger Flavors
Beat D ھ ny̰ạ flavors
Green Pepper Flavors
Lemon flavors
Gravy one to two liter
Ginger Garlic paste two food spoons
Nihari Masala http://bit.ly/2yCjTI7 Two food spoons
First fill the flour well.
Heat Oil in a pan and light the big onion.
Now put ginger garlic paste and bong meat in it and bark well.
After this, put nihari masala and add it on one to two minutes and add gravy, when the meat is melt in the water and add it a little bit of nihari and mix it to nihari. When the onion is lost, the onion
