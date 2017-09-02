Bakra Eid Dishes Recipes

Delicious Beef Nalli Biryani RecipeIngredients:Beef 2 kgNalli 6-7Rice 1 & half kgPotatoes 4-5 (medium sized)Tomatoes 4-5Onion 5Yogurt 1 cupBiryani masala 2 packetsSalt to tasteAlu bukhara/dried plum 8-10Ginger garlic paste 4 tbspOil 1/2 cupMint leaves as requiredCoriander leaves as requiredGreen chillies as requiredWhole garam masla as requiredLemon slices as requiredCooking Directions:Add curd in a bowl, beat with a fork to make it smooth, so that no lumps are there, add food colour, a pinch of garam masala, little chaat masala mix well and keep it aside.Preheat the vessel with oil or ghee, when hot add sliced onion, bay leaf and cook until it is crisp, golden caramel color.Now take out half from vessel and keep it aside.In a remaining onion add ginger garlic paste, beef and nalli mix well (bhunofy).Now add biryani masala. Mix well.Add tomatoes mix well add little add water.Cook well until beef is done.Now add potatoes cook for few mins more or until they done. When it starts leaving oil on top. Switch off, keep it aside.