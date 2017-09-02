What's new

Bakra Eid Dishes Recipes

..




how to make bong Nihari
.........

Bong meat half kg
Flour a cup
Big onion two pcs
Oil Flavors
Salt Flavors
Ginger Flavors
Beat D ھ ny̰ạ flavors
Green Pepper Flavors
Lemon flavors
Gravy one to two liter
Ginger Garlic paste two food spoons
Nihari Masala http://bit.ly/2yCjTI7 Two food spoons





First fill the flour well.
Heat Oil in a pan and light the big onion.
Now put ginger garlic paste and bong meat in it and bark well.
After this, put nihari masala and add it on one to two minutes and add gravy, when the meat is melt in the water and add it a little bit of nihari and mix it to nihari. When the onion is lost, the onion


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=10164122371770089
 
Delicious Beef Nalli Biryani Recipe

Ingredients:

Beef 2 kg
Nalli 6-7
Rice 1 & half kg
Potatoes 4-5 (medium sized)
Tomatoes 4-5
Onion 5
Yogurt 1 cup
Biryani masala 2 packets
Salt to taste
Alu bukhara/dried plum 8-10
Ginger garlic paste 4 tbsp
Oil 1/2 cup
Mint leaves as required
Coriander leaves as required
Green chillies as required
Whole garam masla as required
Lemon slices as required

➡Cooking Directions:
Add curd in a bowl, beat with a fork to make it smooth, so that no lumps are there, add food colour, a pinch of garam masala, little chaat masala mix well and keep it aside.

Preheat the vessel with oil or ghee, when hot add sliced onion, bay leaf and cook until it is crisp, golden caramel color.

Now take out half from vessel and keep it aside.
In a remaining onion add ginger garlic paste, beef and nalli mix well (bhunofy).

Now add biryani masala. Mix well.
Add tomatoes mix well add little add water.
Cook well until beef is done.

Now add potatoes cook for few mins more or until they done. When it starts leaving oil on top. Switch off, keep it aside.
 
Hunter Beef Recipe

➡Ingredients:

Powdered jaggery 1 cup
Sodium nitrate 4 tsp
Mutton or beef sirloin 3 kg
Salt 3/4 cup

➡Cooking Directions:

Mix water, jaggery, sodium nitrate and salt in a bowl to form a mixture. Pierce holes in the meat with a fork. Place sirloin in oven tray and rub with prepared mixture. Refrigerate it for 3 days.Wash meat with cold water.Grill or place in a preheated oven at 180 C and cook until meat is tender.

‍Hunter Beef Recipe by Chef Gulzar

➡Ingredients:

Beef 1 kg
White vinegar 1 cup
Garlic clove 10 – 12
Black pepper 2 tsp (chopped)
Butter 2-3 tbsp
Salt as required


➡Cooking Directions:

With the help of a sharp knife poke holes into the beef. Insert a garlic clove into each hole. In a mixing bowl mix together the white vinegar, salt, black pepper and butter. Spread the mixture onto the beef, cover with a plastic bag and leave for marination over night. Steam in a steamer for 30 – 35 minutes.Then Bake in an oven for 10 – 15 minutes.
 
