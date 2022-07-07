Bakra Eid 2022

Five-day Eid ul Adha holidays in Pakistan approved​

Eid ul Adha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12.

Cabinet Division is expected to now issue a notification in this regard.

Eid ul Adha in Pakistan will be observed on July 10 (Sunday).

Eid ul Adha to fall on July 10​

.,.,A representational image of people embracing each other on the festive occasion of Eid. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: A holiday of five days for Eid ul Adha in the country has been approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the premier approved Eid ul Adha holidays from July 8 to 12.On June 29, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Zil-Hajj moon had not been sighted in Pakistan, adding that Eid ul Adha in Pakistan will be observed on July 10 (Sunday).Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad had announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon.Addressing a press conference, Azad had said no testimony of the moon being sighted was received from any part of the country.The first day of Zil hajj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he had added."May God grant the blessings of the upcoming days to the entire Islamic world and this beloved country of mine," he had said.