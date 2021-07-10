Bakra Eid 2021:

Nine-day holiday for government employees?

July 10, 2021KARACHI: This year government employees will likely get nine-day holiday on account of Bakra Eid, according to a Daily Jang report.According to the report, Eid holidays in Pakistan are expected to start from July 17 as the government employees observe Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays.The Hajj holiday would be on July 20, followed by Eidul Azha holidays on July 21, 22 and 23. The total days off will amount to nine days.Offices are expected to reopen from July 25.No official announcement, however, has been made by the government yet.The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee is meeting today in Karachi for the Zil Hajj moon and an announcement will be made by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad after consultations with experts and committee members.