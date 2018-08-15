Bakra Eid 2018

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Members Club' started by ghazi52, Aug 12, 2018.
Eid is near..
just a guidance.....
Should have this........
ha ha ha ............
Eid muabark and brothers many of us have a great deal so if you can please do the Prophetic (saws) sacrifice i.e. one for your family and one for the poor. May Allah reward you all.
Lahori bakra
وانگاں چڑائیاں رنگ برنگیاں
ہتھاں تے مہندی لائی ہوئی اے
مڑ کے آ پردیسیا ڈھولا
عید سرے تے آئی ہوئی اے
Just bought cow for qurbani. @Indians send RSS goons AND Army to save your cow mata.
.
These over fattened cows are harmful for health. They are fattened with steroid injections. In Bangladesh we will never buy such unnaturally fattened cows.
Bangladeshi cows are cute and very tasty. We call them 'Deshi Goru'. Very very tasty and healthy.