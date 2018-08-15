/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Bakra Eid 2018

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by ghazi52, Aug 12, 2018.

  Aug 12, 2018 #1
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Eid is near..
    just a guidance.....

    [​IMG]





    Should have this........


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 12, 2018 #2
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]




    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 12, 2018 #3
    Asimz

    Asimz FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 12, 2018 #4
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 13, 2018 #5
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    ha ha ha ............:D:D:D
     
  Aug 13, 2018 #6
    waz

    waz MODERATOR

    Eid muabark and brothers many of us have a great deal so if you can please do the Prophetic (saws) sacrifice i.e. one for your family and one for the poor. May Allah reward you all.
     
  Aug 13, 2018 #7
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    Lahori bakra :rofl:
     
  Aug 13, 2018 #8
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 13, 2018 #9
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    وانگاں چڑائیاں رنگ برنگیاں
    ہتھاں تے مہندی لائی ہوئی اے
    مڑ کے آ پردیسیا ڈھولا
    عید سرے تے آئی ہوئی اے


     
  Aug 13, 2018 #10
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 13, 2018 #11
    Men in Green

    Men in Green FULL MEMBER

    Just bought cow for qurbani. @Indians send RSS goons AND Army to save your cow mata.
     
  Aug 14, 2018 #12
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 15, 2018 at 8:24 PM #13
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    .


    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 15, 2018 at 9:14 PM #14
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 15, 2018 at 9:40 PM #15
    Riyad

    Riyad FULL MEMBER

    These over fattened cows are harmful for health. They are fattened with steroid injections. In Bangladesh we will never buy such unnaturally fattened cows.

    Bangladeshi cows are cute and very tasty. We call them 'Deshi Goru'. Very very tasty and healthy.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
