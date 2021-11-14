What's new

Bakhtawar Cadet College ” ( Sindh ) first cadet college for girls in Pakistan " - PTV World .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,075
4
5,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There is another Cadet college for girls in Mardan , KP as well while recently 2 Cadet colleges for girls has been approved in Balochistan as well .


Sindh
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1459077086203854875


Balochistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1449448046362779648


www.brecorder.com

Balochistan to get first-ever girls cadet college in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government has initiated efforts to establish first-ever Girls Cadet College in Quetta to...
www.brecorder.com

Balochistan to get first-ever girls cadet college in Quetta
APP 22 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government has initiated efforts to establish first-ever Girls Cadet College in Quetta to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment.
The government has also decided to establish boarding schools in every district of the province at a cost of Rs10 billion to provide modern quality education to the youth and prepare them for future challenges, an official told APP on Tuesday.
The government would also establish 10 additional colleges in Quetta district to ensure enhanced education facilities to the youth of the province on modern lines.
He said to provide best educational facilities to the youth of far-flung areas of the province, the government would establish boarding schools in their nearest proximity. Besides best educational environment, the official added that well equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in these boarding schools.
Balochistan government has also planned to establish 100 new middle schools, for which Rs1500 million were being allocated in the annual budget 2021-22 to provide quality education with easy accessibility to the young generation in the province.
The government has decided to establish and upgrade as many as 198 schools in order to enhance available education opportunities and bring out of school children in educational institutions in the province, the official said.


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,541
3
82,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bakhtawar cadet college??? Seriously???

BC us moti nai apni zindagi main akhir kia achieve kia hai Pakistan k liye jo us k naam par cadet college hai?

Lanat on Pee Pee Pee. Ghulam zehniyat
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,565
5
12,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
There is another Cadet college for girls in Mardan , KP as well while recently 1 Cadet college for girls has been approved in Balochistan as well .


Sindh
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1459077086203854875


Balochistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1449448046362779648


www.brecorder.com

Balochistan to get first-ever girls cadet college in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government has initiated efforts to establish first-ever Girls Cadet College in Quetta to...
www.brecorder.com

Balochistan to get first-ever girls cadet college in Quetta
APP 22 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government has initiated efforts to establish first-ever Girls Cadet College in Quetta to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment.
The government has also decided to establish boarding schools in every district of the province at a cost of Rs10 billion to provide modern quality education to the youth and prepare them for future challenges, an official told APP on Tuesday.
The government would also establish 10 additional colleges in Quetta district to ensure enhanced education facilities to the youth of the province on modern lines.
He said to provide best educational facilities to the youth of far-flung areas of the province, the government would establish boarding schools in their nearest proximity. Besides best educational environment, the official added that well equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in these boarding schools.
Balochistan government has also planned to establish 100 new middle schools, for which Rs1500 million were being allocated in the annual budget 2021-22 to provide quality education with easy accessibility to the young generation in the province.
The government has decided to establish and upgrade as many as 198 schools in order to enhance available education opportunities and bring out of school children in educational institutions in the province, the official said.


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Click to expand...
Seriously, 2 objections that I have ..

1. How can it be the countries "first" female cadet college while we already have 1 in Mardan since almost 3 years now.

2. Bakhtawar ??? Like really ? That muhatrma's only contribution to this world will be her ice bucket challenge.
 
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,075
4
5,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RealNapster said:
Seriously, 2 objections that I have ..

1. How can it be the countries "first" female cadet college while we already have 1 in Mardan since almost 3 years now.

2. Bakhtawar ??? Like really ? That muhatrma's only contribution to this world will be her ice bucket challenge.
Click to expand...
Ptv world report say its first not only .
Areesh said:
Bakhtawar cadet college??? Seriously???

BC us moti nai apni zindagi main akhir kia achieve kia hai Pakistan k liye jo us k naam par cadet college hai?

Lanat on Pee Pee Pee. Ghulam zehniyat
Click to expand...
RealNapster said:
Seriously, 2 objections that I have ..

1. How can it be the countries "first" female cadet college while we already have 1 in Mardan since almost 3 years now.

2. Bakhtawar ??? Like really ? That muhatrma's only contribution to this world will be her ice bucket challenge.
Click to expand...
May be Sindh govt provided land e.t.c but don't know whats behind its current name .
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,565
5
12,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
Ptv world report say its first not only .
Click to expand...
How can it be the first if it's not the only ?? For it to be the first it needs to be the only As there was no other girls cadet college inagurated after that ..

girls cadet college Mardan GCCM , classes started in 2017.

This one was inagurated in April 2021 by CM Sindh.
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
May be Sindh govt provided land e.t.c but don't know whats behind its current name
Click to expand...
And as Bakhtawar father is the king and her brother the prince and she the princes. Hence it is justified to name it after her.
Areesh said:
BC us moti nai apni zindagi main akhir kia achieve kia hai Pakistan k liye jo us k naam par cadet college hai?
Click to expand...
If you serve as POTUS , you get a library named after you. If you die as an astronaut, you get a high school named after you. Idhr phaad maro to apky naam pe Nawaz Sharif park and Bakhtawar cadet college khul jata hy
 
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,075
4
5,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RealNapster said:
How can it be the first if it's not the only ?? For it to be the first it needs to be the only As there was no other girls cadet college inagurated after that ..

girls cadet college Mardan GCCM , classes started in 2017.

This one was inagurated in April 2021 by CM Sindh.


And as Bakhtawar father is the king and her brother the prince and she the princes. Hence it is justified to name it after her.


If you serve as POTUS , you get a library named after you. If you die as an astronaut, you get a high school named after you. Idhr phaad maro to apky naam pe Nawaz Sharif park and Bakhtawar cadet college khul jata hy
Click to expand...
not supportive of this name as well ,contact ptv world administration for correction .
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
572
-10
682
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Again politics, Why not Jinnah, Quaid e Azam, Fatima Jinnah name used for this?
In Past Benazir Income Support Program, All politicians in Pakistan are worst.

Same did, Sharif family:

Sharif College of Engineering and Technology, Lahore
Nawaz Sharif Medical College
Govt Nawaz Sharif Girls Degree College

Same was done by this stupid:

saddam.jpg


Then Americans came and fkd him:

saddam statue 1.jpg
saddam statue 2.jpg
saddam state 3.jpg
saddam hanged.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom