Bajwa's Political Doctrine

Bajwa DoctrineLet's understand the Mind of establishment and general Bajwa in lieu of this fidacoBajwa doctrine is primarily 2 parts:1-Make National Government (based upon same thesis he used to bring PTM in assembly in 2018)2-Balancing between China and USHe tried to encourage IK to follow his doctrine but IK was Not having any of it. IK was NOT ready to make 2 concessions to achieve this due to its political cost:1-IK must give NRO to all parties to make National Government2-IK must normalize with US/IndiaNow you can debate if there was another hidden malicious agenda in addition to this or not but It's up to you to decide. Let's stick to the justification pro Establishment camp is giving.Problem with this doctrine was that it was far off from ground realities. There is one thing to have a goal but planning to reach that goal and then actual implementation is another ball game and he failed on every possible step in this.Corrupt opposition was happy to play puppet to get rid of IK but soon you will see demise of national government. Probably PPP will quit first. Current parliament have no moral authority with IK outside.China is mad as ****. Establishment is guarantor of CPEC and China was assured that regardless of political party in power, establishment will ensure that CPEC will not be impacted. Now there are serious questions in China about guarantee of guarantor. LOLIf you are familiar with US Foreign policy you would know that US never use carrot for weak counterpart, they always use STICK. Another pie in the face with uptick in terrorism, Cross border attacks from TTP and warmongering from India.So what's the cost of this adventure so far?Strong public backlash. Institution's reputation down the drain1-SC – No verdict on 63A2-ECP- No election, Foreign Funding and rejection of resignation3-Pak Army – No words, just tears250 + name have been removed from ECLBiggest NRO in history of PakistanMost qualified cabinet in Pakistan's historyHoarding of Diesel during harvesting seasonPotential controversial appointment of New COAS ( If happened Pak Army will be new Punjab Police).