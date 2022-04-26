What's new

Bajwa's Political Doctrine

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
Bajwa Doctrine

Let's understand the Mind of establishment and general Bajwa in lieu of this fidaco

Bajwa doctrine is primarily 2 parts:
1-Make National Government (based upon same thesis he used to bring PTM in assembly in 2018)
2-Balancing between China and US
He tried to encourage IK to follow his doctrine but IK was Not having any of it. IK was NOT ready to make 2 concessions to achieve this due to its political cost:
1-IK must give NRO to all parties to make National Government
2-IK must normalize with US/India

Now you can debate if there was another hidden malicious agenda in addition to this or not but It’s up to you to decide. Let’s stick to the justification pro Establishment camp is giving.
Problem with this doctrine was that it was far off from ground realities. There is one thing to have a goal but planning to reach that goal and then actual implementation is another ball game and he failed on every possible step in this.
Corrupt opposition was happy to play puppet to get rid of IK but soon you will see demise of national government. Probably PPP will quit first. Current parliament have no moral authority with IK outside.
China is mad as ****. Establishment is guarantor of CPEC and China was assured that regardless of political party in power, establishment will ensure that CPEC will not be impacted. Now there are serious questions in China about guarantee of guarantor. LOL

If you are familiar with US Foreign policy you would know that US never use carrot for weak counterpart, they always use STICK. Another pie in the face with uptick in terrorism, Cross border attacks from TTP and warmongering from India.
So what’s the cost of this adventure so far?

Strong public backlash. Institution’s reputation down the drain
1-SC – No verdict on 63A
2-ECP- No election, Foreign Funding and rejection of resignation
3-Pak Army – No words, just tears😭😭😭😭
250 + name have been removed from ECL
Biggest NRO in history of Pakistan
Most qualified cabinet in Pakistan’s history
Hoarding of Diesel during harvesting season
Potential controversial appointment of New COAS ( If happened Pak Army will be new Punjab Police).
I think you are giving them too much credit. The only goal the establishment has as of now is self preservation, people of Pakistan are not in its calculation.

The doctrine is what has always been - we are strategic country and nuke power, give money to run our corrupt govts and do not ask us to reform the system, otherwise we cannot guarantee any safety of nuke weapons.

Not trying to be pessimist here, but Pakistan's future just looks like to be a worst version of Sri Lanka.
a large area is already lawless when it gets to upper middle class it will be called a crisis.
 
I couldn't agree more with you - the guy has missing Brains in a human body

he has accepted defeat front of India which is the worst part before firing a shot
 

