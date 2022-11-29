Acetic Acid
Bajwa's legacy:
Winning the lost seat for Khawaja Asif in the 2018 election
Making sure PTI Lose the seats they were leading by managing the 2018 election
Controlling the Punjab government
Putting pressure to make Aleem Khan the chief minister by changing Buzdar
Stopping progresz on corruption cases.
Giving NRO to Sharif and Zardari family
Obstructing foreign policy of PTI
Objecting to former Prime Minister Imran wearing shalwar kameez and sandals
Interfering in political affairs
Succeeding regime change conspiracy
Controlling affairs on the night of April 9
Putting names of PTI leaders on ECL
Putting pressure on the courts
Sending unifored goons to Arsalan Khalid's house on the intervening night of April 9-10 and threatening his family
Cracking down on social media activists
Setting up cases against political party leaders and workers from May 23-25
Illegal arrests and Harassment
Illegal police raids in the presence of women and children, torture and brutality
Making cases against journalists, arrests and threats
Arresting Imran Riaz and Jameel Farooqui
Abducting Shehbaz Gul and subjecting him to custodial torture.
Azam Swati's arrest, torture, custodial torture and blackmail by making a private video
Martyring Arshad Sharif
Assassinating attempt on Imran Khan
Damaging the reputation of his institution and spreading hatred among the people
Derailing democracy by supporting corrupt and murderous politicians
Taking illegal measures
Controlling and intimidating the media
Cauusing the destruction of the economy
Bringing Pakistan closer to economic bankruptcy
Trying to bring the terrorists back from the conspiracy to create an environment of Governor's rule in Pakhtunkhwa
Trying unsuccessfully to win the PDM parties by rigging the by-elections
This is an endless list and it is a challenge for the incoming COAS to put things right, if these things continue, it will be such a big disaster. It will come that no one can control. May Allah guide you!
