Bajwa's legacy

May 10, 2021
Bajwa's legacy:

Winning the lost seat for Khawaja Asif in the 2018 election

Making sure PTI Lose the seats they were leading by managing the 2018 election

Controlling the Punjab government

Putting pressure to make Aleem Khan the chief minister by changing Buzdar

Stopping progresz on corruption cases.

Giving NRO to Sharif and Zardari family

Obstructing foreign policy of PTI

Objecting to former Prime Minister Imran wearing shalwar kameez and sandals

Interfering in political affairs

Succeeding regime change conspiracy

Controlling affairs on the night of April 9

Putting names of PTI leaders on ECL

Putting pressure on the courts

Sending unifored goons to Arsalan Khalid's house on the intervening night of April 9-10 and threatening his family

Cracking down on social media activists

Setting up cases against political party leaders and workers from May 23-25
Illegal arrests and Harassment


Illegal police raids in the presence of women and children, torture and brutality

Making cases against journalists, arrests and threats

Arresting Imran Riaz and Jameel Farooqui

Abducting Shehbaz Gul and subjecting him to custodial torture.

Azam Swati's arrest, torture, custodial torture and blackmail by making a private video

Martyring Arshad Sharif

Assassinating attempt on Imran Khan

Damaging the reputation of his institution and spreading hatred among the people

Derailing democracy by supporting corrupt and murderous politicians

Taking illegal measures

Controlling and intimidating the media

Cauusing the destruction of the economy

Bringing Pakistan closer to economic bankruptcy

Trying to bring the terrorists back from the conspiracy to create an environment of Governor's rule in Pakhtunkhwa

Trying unsuccessfully to win the PDM parties by rigging the by-elections

This is an endless list and it is a challenge for the incoming COAS to put things right, if these things continue, it will be such a big disaster. It will come that no one can control. May Allah guide you!
 

