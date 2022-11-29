Bajwa's legacy:



Winning the lost seat for Khawaja Asif in the 2018 election



Making sure PTI Lose the seats they were leading by managing the 2018 election



Controlling the Punjab government



Putting pressure to make Aleem Khan the chief minister by changing Buzdar



Stopping progresz on corruption cases.



Giving NRO to Sharif and Zardari family



Obstructing foreign policy of PTI



Objecting to former Prime Minister Imran wearing shalwar kameez and sandals



Interfering in political affairs



Succeeding regime change conspiracy



Controlling affairs on the night of April 9



Putting names of PTI leaders on ECL



Putting pressure on the courts



Sending unifored goons to Arsalan Khalid's house on the intervening night of April 9-10 and threatening his family



Cracking down on social media activists



Setting up cases against political party leaders and workers from May 23-25

Illegal arrests and Harassment





Illegal police raids in the presence of women and children, torture and brutality



Making cases against journalists, arrests and threats



Arresting Imran Riaz and Jameel Farooqui



Abducting Shehbaz Gul and subjecting him to custodial torture.



Azam Swati's arrest, torture, custodial torture and blackmail by making a private video



Martyring Arshad Sharif



Assassinating attempt on Imran Khan



Damaging the reputation of his institution and spreading hatred among the people



Derailing democracy by supporting corrupt and murderous politicians



Taking illegal measures



Controlling and intimidating the media



Cauusing the destruction of the economy



Bringing Pakistan closer to economic bankruptcy



Trying to bring the terrorists back from the conspiracy to create an environment of Governor's rule in Pakhtunkhwa



Trying unsuccessfully to win the PDM parties by rigging the by-elections



This is an endless list and it is a challenge for the incoming COAS to put things right, if these things continue, it will be such a big disaster. It will come that no one can control. May Allah guide you!