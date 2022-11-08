Bajwa what have you done

Acetic Acid
Good old days when we were happy that finally we got an honest leader and our armed forces are no more the only loyal to country.
Pakistan will prosper from now onwards.
Days of corrupt dynastic families are over.
When armed forces have a lot of love and respect in our hearts.
But Allah jo karta achy k liye karta
