Bajwa Was Demanding One Year Extension! Tore The Page!

imadul

There was the appointment of DG ISI.
And there was Bajwa demanding one year extension. When PMIK refused extension Bajwa strike back with unilateral DGISI appointment which PMIK sat for three weeks further infuriating the greedy general.
Both gave the GREEN of NEUTRALITY to the PDM and paved way for intervention.
PMIK is fighting many and facts will keep coming out in coming days.
 
TechMan

What I have learned from this whole fiasco that these jurnails are snakes. I am talking about top level corps commanders that go on to become chief. These snakes cannot be trusted so Imran Khan should have crushed their head the first instance he got to know about their shenanigans. Alas he paid the price but learnt his lesson never to trust them no matter how sweet talker they are.
 
Olympus81

Well its obvious Sharif clans are a bunch of ******.

Be a man, call the COAS, tell him to resign due to irreconcilable differences.

In every instance Nawaz made a mockery of himself.
 
N.Siddiqui

COAS is appointed with tacit approval of US, and few top generals too.

Bajwa is a US stooge, snitch.

Late general. Hameed Gul talked about it. The reason he is behaving in this manner.

Of the three demands by Imran Khan, one is the resignation of Bajwa, isn't it. In the current reports about the backchannel talks.
 
imadul

Man, don't call generals snakes.
Some get greedy. Bajwa exercised massive power and he was enjoing it.
 
Imran Khan

ادارے میں صلاحیت ہے کہ وہ اپنی غلطی مانے نہ مانے لیکن تھوڑا راستہ بدل کر آگے چل پڑتا ہے۔ سنہ 1972 میں ادارہ شکست خوردہ تھا اور پانچ سال بعد ہی ایک منتخب وزیر اعظم کو پھانسی لگا کر ہمیں نظام مصطفیٰ کے فوائد بتا رہا تھا۔
 

