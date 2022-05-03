Bajwa Was Demanding One Year Extension! Tore The Page!

There was the appointment of DG ISI.
And there was Bajwa demanding one year extension. When PMIK refused extension Bajwa strike back with unilateral DGISI appointment which PMIK sat for three weeks further infuriating the greedy general.
Both gave the GREEN of NEUTRALITY to the PDM and paved way for intervention.
PMIK is fighting many and facts will keep coming out in coming days.
