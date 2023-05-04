Bajwa was 100% right about the army's combat readiness

@Signalian
The joke is that the PA doesn't need to protect Pakistan against India.
It simply has to stop attacking India.
Agar Pakistani civilians ke saath empathize nhi kar skte to kam az kam acknowledge to kren. Abhi tak ISI ki saajish chal rhi he India me. Actual karwaai to idhar daal rhi he ISI.
I can confidently refute that, from direct, and ongoing, personal experience.Mr joe we pakistani's and indians can never get along,
If you have an open mind, I can explain why, in the simplest possible terms.
I can confidently refute that, from direct, and ongoing, personal experience.
What does this mean? Perhaps an example would be instructive. Contrary to popular belief, Napoleon did not miscalculate Russia’s vastly expansive terrain. If anything, he understood it perfectly. This is why he diligently focused on logistical preparations for the campaign for an entire year, forward deploying ammunition and supply depots, using artillery train battalions to keep his army supplied (since he had shed the old system of contracting civilian teams to handle horses for hauling artillery guns), establishing hospitals for the wounded et cetera. Despite these extensive preparations and excellent organizational skills, Napoleon’s campaign extended, both in time and space, beyond his original calculation because the Russians didn’t give him an early decisive victory.Initial planning can go awry; initial supplies can run dry or troops can run low on them; logistics are crucial — you can have the best troops and equipment, but battles take their toll.
To quote from a 1942 US Naval College report titled Sound Military Decision: “Success is won, not by personnel and materiel in prime condition, but by the debris of an organisation worn by the strain of campaign and shaken by the shock of battle. The objective is attained, in war, under conditions which often impose extreme disadvantages.”Offensive combined arms maneuvers increase the probability of attrition. Such maneuvers also rely on speed and speed creates its own logistics problems. Supplies have to be transported by road. The supply points remain vulnerable.
Pakistan and India are a conflict dyad; they are also a nuclear dyad. They have fought two Test matches (’65/’71), two ODIs (Rann of Kutch and Kargil) and counting out India’s claim of 2016 surgical strikes, one T20 (February 2019). Given the presence of nuclear weapons, ideally both should stay away from armed conflict. In this context, India’s desire to find a band where it can punish Pakistan short of a Test match or even an ODI is highly destabilizing. That is of course a different discussion and outside the scope of this article.Calculating the strengths and weaknesses of two adversaries is not a function of TV soundbites and choreographed revelations. How the two sides would fare is a question that depends on multiple factors and the nature of the armed clash itself.