Bajwa was 100% right about the army's combat readiness

villageidiot said: Sir, ab to aap log, rona dhona chor dn. Pak Army ne 2021 ceasefire ke baad se se India ko to kuch nhi kha. Aur 2022 se onwards, Pakistan ko hi conquer karne me lge hn.



Agar Pakistani civilians ke saath empathize nhi kar skte to kam az kam acknowledge to kren. Abhi tak ISI ki saajish chal rhi he India me. Actual karwaai to idhar daal rhi he ISI.

Frankly, nobody, not a single person, in India believes that the Pakistan Army, directed by ISI, does not continue to maintain a clandestine campaign against India.It is their past that leads to this unshakable suspicion.In every case but one, there has been clandestine activity in order to achieve explicit national goals. There is no mystery, no concealment of these objectives and goals.While many - most - liberals stand aloof from the right-wing political sections, and do not actively wish for isolation from Pakistan, they also mostly would rather stay away until there is genuine change in attitudes.For me, I deeply regret the agonising trouble that your country is going through. That does not stop me from asking why, even at this difficult moment, your establishment does not stop badgering the neighbouring country, why, even today, a policy of restraint and abstention from force in the first instance, is rewarded with such venom.