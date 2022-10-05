What's new

Bajwa using Hussain Haqqani for diplomacy in USA: A perosn know for being anti China stance

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,416
-1
3,689
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577668998736535561
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577696133400379392


So now Pak Military is using a certified traitor for diplomacy(which isn't their job btw)
This guy have been advocating for anti china stance and several times ranted about Debt trap of china.

If bajwa is of the same opinion and trying to please his masters by through being anti china then our future is doomed.

Or even if he think he can play double game to balance out things.
That will have more disastrous effects.

We will be fooled again joining the US camp that's it's just balancing.
 
Last edited:
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
367
0
441
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577668998736535561

So now Pak Military is using a certified traitor for diplomacy(which isn't their job btw)
This guy have been advocating for anti china stance and several times ranted about Debt trap of china.

If bajwa is of the same opinion and trying to please his masters by through being anti china then our future is doomed.

Or even if he think he can play double game to balance out things.
That will have more disastrous effects.

We will be fooled again joining the US camp that's it's just balancing.
Click to expand...

A perosn know for being "anti China stance"


Screw "Anti china", he is the biggest of these anti pakistani traitors in the first place. although, he's getting tough competition from haji sb and co in terms of beghairti, they've forgotten all he said and did against them. supported apnay bachay PTM and whatnot. but then again, PTM has become patriotic now as well. only IK and his misinformed youth are left to deal with. Once that's done, Pakistan will be free from all traitors and will achieve the glory it was meant for.

BC, koi kutta billa chora nhi he in bastards ne. Courting All vile creatures. Tariq fatah, bal thackeray's ghost and that yati narsi marsi singh bigot reh gye hn. un ka ashirbad bhi le ln.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,416
-1
3,689
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:

A perosn know for being "anti China stance"


Screw "Anti china", he is the biggest of these anti pakistani traitors in the first place. although, he's getting tough competition from haji sb and co in terms of beghairti, they've forgotten all he said and did against them. supported apnay bachay PTM and whatnot. but then again, PTM has become patriotic now as well. only IK and his misinformed youth are left to deal with. Once that's done, Pakistan will be free from all traitors and will achieve the glory it was meant for.

BC, koi kutta billa chora nhi he in bastards ne.
Click to expand...
I'm not surprised at that
Because all the traitors are getting back now so it's normal now.
Military have used patriotism to consolidate their power.
As manzoor pashteen says "There are no traitors, it's just mood of generals which changes from time to time".

Even the biggest traitor Mujeeb was forgiven and allowed to contest elections.
Uzair baloch is getting bail in every 2nd case.
Even altaf is appoliginng

Only kalbhusahan is left
We have been fooled jn the name of national security and "وسیع تر ملکی مدد"
 
S

SaadH

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
2,177
-1
2,918
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This alone should confirm to all doubters, especially Army brats, that the whole Army top brass is perennially on CIA's payroll...
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
2,020
-19
2,007
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577668998736535561

So now Pak Military is using a certified traitor for diplomacy(which isn't their job btw)
This guy have been advocating for anti china stance and several times ranted about Debt trap of china.

If bajwa is of the same opinion and trying to please his masters by through being anti china then our future is doomed.

Or even if he think he can play double game to balance out things.
That will have more disastrous effects.

We will be fooled again joining the US camp that's it's just balancing.
Click to expand...

Great to see our military working hard to restore the relations with the US after IK has thrown US under the bus.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
22,484
1
33,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
I would rather be slave of Pakistan than like IK who is the slave of the Zionists.
Click to expand...
got any proof? because this will be the 3rd time I have challenged you on Leagues having ties to the "Zionist State Of Israel"

See if IK is a "Zionist" then he would have sent delegations to israel! BUT we find that your wadda mian sent a secret delegation! Now nikka mian has taken things to the next level!

So before releasing league chawalan, yahvian and bongian. remember these little facts.

Don't disrespect Pakistan by saying you are a slave of Pakistan! You are slave of amritsari kabarias.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,416
-1
3,689
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Path-Finder said:
got any proof? because this will be the 3rd time I have challenged you on Leagues having ties to the "Zionist State Of Israel"

See if IK is a "Zionist" then he would have sent delegations to israel! BUT we find that your wadda mian sent a secret delegation! Now nikka mian has taken things to the next level!

So before releasing league chawalan, yahvian and bongian. remember these little facts.

Don't disrespect Pakistan by saying you are a slave of Pakistan! You are slave of amritsari kabarias.
Click to expand...
Leave him alone
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
2,020
-19
2,007
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Path-Finder said:
got any proof? because this will be the 3rd time I have challenged you on Leagues having ties to the "Zionist State Of Israel"

See if IK is a "Zionist" then he would have sent delegations to israel! BUT we find that your wadda mian sent a secret delegation! Now nikka mian has taken things to the next level!

So before releasing league chawalan, yahvian and bongian. remember these little facts.

Don't disrespect Pakistan by saying you are a slave of Pakistan! You are slave of amritsari kabarias.
Click to expand...

Hint: IK married a jew.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 5, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
beijingwalker
China Debt Trap Claims in Africa Stem From US Rivalry: Study
Replies
6
Views
470
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain
Replies
3
Views
217
FairAndUnbiased
F
beijingwalker
China and Russia should at best see Britain as a sad joke
Replies
11
Views
627
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
B
Courting Bangladesh: US Pushes Bangladesh to Anti-China Military Pact
Replies
2
Views
644
bdslph
bdslph

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom