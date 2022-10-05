Bajwa using Hussain Haqqani for diplomacy in USA: A perosn know for being anti China stance

Acetic Acid
So now Pak Military is using a certified traitor for diplomacy(which isn't their job btw)
This guy have been advocating for anti china stance and several times ranted about Debt trap of china.
If bajwa is of the same opinion and trying to please his masters by through being anti china then our future is doomed.
Or even if he think he can play double game to balance out things.
That will have more disastrous effects.
We will be fooled again joining the US camp that's it's just balancing.
Last edited: