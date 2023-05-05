Bajwa told me in many briefings that we don't have oil in our tanks: Imran Khan

Justice Isa reference came from people above Faiz Hameed: Imran​

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been an attacker on retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa since his removal from power. In an informal conversation with reporters in the premises of the Islamabad High Court, Imran said, ‘Bajwa said on several occasions that there was no oil in the tanks. I was surprised what kind of army chief is this who is saying such things. He said that ‘Dirty Harry’ is behind the initiation of cases against PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shehbaz Gill. Imran Khan’s reference to ‘Dirty Harry’ was towards Nadeem Anjum, chief of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.Regarding the deadly attack on him last year, Imran said, “Dirty Harry distorted the findings of the investigation regarding the Wazirabad attack. If anything happens to me, Dirty Harry will be behind it. My life is in danger from Dirty Harry, not some foreign agency. I hear there is a terrorist threat to Murad Saeed but I am sure Dirty Harry is behind it. He said that there are also reports of involvement of a spy agency in the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.Imran sarcastically said, “I have scored 170 runs in cricket but I think soon the number of cases registered against me will reach double century.” Responding to a question about the PTI government’s policy on talks with the Taliban, Imran said, “His government was in talks with the Afghan Taliban to deport TTP militants.” But before they could reach an agreement in this regard, the government itself was removed.There will be riots in Pakistan for food, how long will the poor people keep patience?Imran had said in a statement that action would be taken against “corrupt” army officers if his government came to power. In response to a question, he clarified that he was talking about taking action as per the law. Imran said that he has told the five-member bench of the Lahore High Court about the person from whom he is in danger of life. Talking to reporters, he said, “If I take his name, your channel or newspaper will not print it, so I am calling him ‘Dirty Harry’.”