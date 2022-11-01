What's new

Bajwa Should Resign Himself!!

Some people have hoped that Bajwa will play some role for positivity. This is not going to happen. He is under water for his crimes.
Imagine weight of 75 years of the crimes of the Establishment has fallen over him + more of the same which he did.

He should resign immediately and most senior general shoukd take over who should remove Nadeem Anjum and two dirty cops who are involved in gross human rights violations.

Best New Army chief also bring out those who ordered Arshad Sharif assasination because if case goes to case to UN for investigation we know how it will end and irreparable damage to Army+ISI.

New Army Chief should make public announcement that we are not BEHIND PDM Govt.

After that Let PTI and PDM wrestle it out on Constitution Avenue. The party which can bring out masses will win.
 
Problem is that Mir Bajwa doesn't agree with his.
 
Its all over already for PDM and EST. When the march reaches Islamabad and the massive crowd chokes the incumbent Govt it wont be in control of IK either. Then the public will take their course and would result in Sri Lanka model if the army stays out or Turkey model if they are fool enough to fire a bullet. Either way its the people to decide and ultimate solution is election now or later after humiliation at hands of public.
 
He should , Otherwise

1667328910202.png
 
The futures bright the futures Belgium

Why should Bajwa lose out when :

General Mushraff: Both children settled in USA with heavy businesses settled for them.

General Kiyani: settled in Australia and bought a tourist Island in Australia for business.

General Raheel: He is settled in Saudi with heavy businesses setup in Dubai.

General Asim Bajwa: Settled in USA with children, setup businesses with 70 million dollars with big shares in PaPa Jones.
 

F

