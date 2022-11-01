Bajwa Should Resign Himself!!

Some people have hoped that Bajwa will play some role for positivity. This is not going to happen. He is under water for his crimes.

Imagine weight of 75 years of the crimes of the Establishment has fallen over him + more of the same which he did.



He should resign immediately and most senior general shoukd take over who should remove Nadeem Anjum and two dirty cops who are involved in gross human rights violations.



Best New Army chief also bring out those who ordered Arshad Sharif assasination because if case goes to case to UN for investigation we know how it will end and irreparable damage to Army+ISI.



New Army Chief should make public announcement that we are not BEHIND PDM Govt.



After that Let PTI and PDM wrestle it out on Constitution Avenue. The party which can bring out masses will win.