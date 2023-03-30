Bajwa says 'not responsible' for Nawaz's disqualification

Of course he is. What happened to Imran Khan was karma given how former General Raheel kept those anarchists at bay and succeeded. Then came under former General Bajwa, not only Imran Khan was rewarded but under Imran khan's authority, that is where lots of corruption happened and so massive in the short period of time. Former General Bajwa and benefactor such as Tareen family benefited a lot in short time racking corruption big time.



That is why I have to come to realize that no one in the reserve means well for the nation - not even Imran Khan who turned blind to their actions and then was betrayed as rightly so given Imran Khan was doing the same to the Awaam.