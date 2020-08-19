Bajwa, Saudi deputy defence minister discuss security issues

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter

Riyadh: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is welcomed by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. — Reuters



ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with Saudi Deputy Minister for Defence Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on bilateral defence cooperation and regional security, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

“Matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security were discussed,” the Pakistan military’s media wing further said.



According to the Saudi Press Agency, the meeting was held on Monday.



The Saudi statement explained that besides the bilateral cooperation, talks were also held on enhancing cooperation for security and stability in the region. Without elaborating, it said issues of “common concern” were also discussed.

Tweeting after the meeting, Prince Khalid, who is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full younger brother, said: “

Met today with my brother, H.E. General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security.

”



