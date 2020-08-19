/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Bajwa, Saudi deputy defence minister discuss security issues

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Ivan, Aug 19, 2020 at 9:43 AM.

    Ivan

    Ivan FULL MEMBER

    The Newspaper's Staff Reporter
    Updated 19 Aug 2020
    [​IMG]
    Riyadh: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is welcomed by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. — Reuters

    ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with Saudi Deputy Minister for Defence Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on bilateral defence cooperation and regional security, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.
    Matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security were discussed,” the Pakistan military’s media wing further said.

    According to the Saudi Press Agency, the meeting was held on Monday.

    The Saudi statement explained that besides the bilateral cooperation, talks were also held on enhancing cooperation for security and stability in the region. Without elaborating, it said issues of “common concern” were also discussed.

    Tweeting after the meeting, Prince Khalid, who is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full younger brother, said: “Met today with my brother, H.E. General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security.



    Gen Bajwa had reached the kingdom for defence talks on Monday and met Chief of General Staff Gen Fayiadh bin Ha’med Al-Rowaily, and Commander of Joint Forces Lt Gen Fahad bin Turki Al Saud. Military ties were discussed during those meetings.

    Gen Bajwa is being accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed during the visit, which is taking place amidst strain in bilateral ties caused after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi complained about the Saudi-dominated Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) dragging its feet on Pakistani request for a meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Kashmir.
     
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    it is said King Suleman is ill, and MBS is busy there.
     
    -blitzkrieg-

    -blitzkrieg- SENIOR MEMBER

    nice excuse
     
    ARMalik

    ARMalik SENIOR MEMBER

    So Bajwa and ISI DG were literally snubbed by the Saudis. Will these two so called military leaders finally learn that it is not dignified to start running to the Saudis like this specially when you will be treated like this??
     
