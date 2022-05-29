What's new

Bajwa needs to resign.

Shah_G

Shah_G

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2016
412
2
550
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bajwa is the worst general to lead Pakistan armed forces. He’s damaging Pakistan armed forces reputation. He lied to nation by making it seem like he’s neutral when he wasn’t. Under him terrorism retuned to Pakistanis cities once again. He lacks guts to stand up to india and talk about peace while, they rape and kill Kashmiri citizens on daily basis. He also showed weakness on Abhinundun matter by releasing him fearing India will attack within 24 hrs. He went against Pakistani government decision to stand with Russia, instead he condemned Russia on USA dictation. I also believe the Brahmos missile was a warning sent to the Bajwa to stand down when the operation regime change takes place or suffer. They know we have a weak general and took full advantage of it. Also, its during his tenure india made moves and instead Pakistan getting more aggressive he went for ceasefire on Line of control. Now because of him, after some hope Pakistan is on downward trajectory economically. He’s the one backing the criminal elements and he’s the one to install them on us by serving American interest. He stole the vote of Pakistanis, betrayed his nation and army. Our brave army doesn’t deserve such a weak general. Can someone take accountability of him within the army, or court marshal him? If he counties, our soldiers moral will drop much further and the public view will turn against our armed forces who are the actual hero’s of our nation. So we demand his resignation from his post.
 
s@@d

s@@d

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
158
0
333
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I used to think there is some sort of governing body, or a board of directors who decide the fate of the country. but it seems we are a banana republic. you need a single person COAS who can decide how to run the fu..ng country. is it that easy?? just buy the COAS and then you can rule whole nation of 22 million people. WTF is this yar.. such a disappointment that has bring to us.
I did not believed (Nor do i believe) this democratic system but after this incident of 9 10th April i was hopeful there will be change. but this has brought me to utter disappointment. I am very depressed. i just left watching new etc.. hope things get better. But for me i am done with any hope.
 
Shah_G

Shah_G

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2016
412
2
550
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
alphapak said:
Pakistan needs a bloody revolution where the Judges, Generals and corrupt politicians are dragged out and
shot in the head.
Click to expand...
If some sensible heads within the top ranks of army don’t take any step in this matter, situation will only get worst and I see that happening.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,047
1
3,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It would make no difference. His right hand man will probably be the next general. The military follows a policy and we need to pressurise them to change it. From being pro Usa/Europe, we need to balance it with ASEAN, Iran, Turkey, Central Asia, Russia, China, Middleeast. This will only happen when we prove the benefits and no loss for Pakistan.

At the moment Usa/Europe and allies are the ruling powers of the world, the richest so theyre good for an exports economy, they are the most advanced in science and technology, most advanced military. Countries like Pakistan rely on them, they also have close partnerships with middleEast nations.

IK and PTI need to come out with an alternative plan. How will they make Pakistan independent when we are poor nation, rely on foreign loans to run the nation, even borrow from the same people who we claim have enslaved us, we send majority exports to them, We really have no alternative at the moment.

The only changes we could make are to upgrade/reform our system, fight against corruption, promote education, invest in science and technology. Usa/west and allies buy our corrupt leadership, they know very well how to keep Pakistan on the leech.
 
nangyale

nangyale

SENIOR MEMBER
May 31, 2010
2,133
10
1,904
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
What Pakistan needs is complete ban on top military and civilian leadership to have assets or long-term visas/jobs outside of Pakistan.
Anyone failing to make life long commitment to the country should be banned from top posts.

Currently we have all our COASs (since 200) leaving Pakistan after retirement.

The same will be repeated with Bajwa for whom the Americans will be probably measuring curtains for his new home in states, for a job well done.
 
xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
2,880
1
4,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We should encourage him to continue serving until the end of his term in order to maintain the discipline of the institute and we should refrain from bringing our political opinions into the operation of the institute. I think it is just a case of optics, but behind the picture there is a totally different story. We'll see what happens when things start to unfold.
 
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
1,090
0
1,392
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
xyx007 said:
We should encourage him to continue serving until the end of his term in order to maintain the discipline of the institute and we should refrain from bringing our political opinions into the operation of the institute. I think it is just a case of optics, but behind the picture there is a totally different story. We'll see what happens when things start to unfold.
Click to expand...

Are u saying that behind scenes is completely different to what is being portrayed ?
 
xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
2,880
1
4,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakSarZameen47 said:
Are u saying that behind scenes is completely different to what is being portrayed ?
Click to expand...
When it comes to these big wigs, they have very tight lips, which makes it nearly impossible to communicate any news unless they want to. Currently, there is a great game between China and the United States. In a global shift, Pakistan is in a very difficult position, hence, IK needs to slowdown in order to be able to comprehend the full plot of Biden.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 7, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

LeGenD
  • Locked
ISPR responds over audio message of former COAS General (R) Aslam Baig against General Bajwa
Replies
0
Views
570
LeGenD
LeGenD
313ghazi
England football legend Michael Owen meets COAS Bajwa
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
P
General Bajwa wins hearts and minds at LUMS
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
3K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
ghazi52
US diplomat needs to resign, says Imran Khan during CNN interview
Replies
3
Views
164
Dalit
Dalit
truthfollower
Pakistani armed forces equipped to fight all external and internal threats: Army chief
Replies
3
Views
418
ascendanti
ascendanti

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom