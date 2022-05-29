Bajwa needs to resign.

Bajwa is the worst general to lead Pakistan armed forces. He’s damaging Pakistan armed forces reputation. He lied to nation by making it seem like he’s neutral when he wasn’t. Under him terrorism retuned to Pakistanis cities once again. He lacks guts to stand up to india and talk about peace while, they rape and kill Kashmiri citizens on daily basis. He also showed weakness on Abhinundun matter by releasing him fearing India will attack within 24 hrs. He went against Pakistani government decision to stand with Russia, instead he condemned Russia on USA dictation. I also believe the Brahmos missile was a warning sent to the Bajwa to stand down when the operation regime change takes place or suffer. They know we have a weak general and took full advantage of it. Also, its during his tenure india made moves and instead Pakistan getting more aggressive he went for ceasefire on Line of control. Now because of him, after some hope Pakistan is on downward trajectory economically. He’s the one backing the criminal elements and he’s the one to install them on us by serving American interest. He stole the vote of Pakistanis, betrayed his nation and army. Our brave army doesn’t deserve such a weak general. Can someone take accountability of him within the army, or court marshal him? If he counties, our soldiers moral will drop much further and the public view will turn against our armed forces who are the actual hero’s of our nation. So we demand his resignation from his post.