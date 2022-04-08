Bajwa needs to go

This is a lesson for us.



We should've had cut out the US/British Military Rituals in Pakistan Army which termed them like some out of the earth human beings.



Rascality, Insulting, Browbeating culture should've been ended in PMA based on British\American module. No modern academy deals their cadets the way PMA cadets are dealt with unnecessary macho seniority. (do whatever the senior cadet says)



Should've been a stop on foreign war courses for Majs, Brigs and Maj Gens. That's where they get sold out and be inspired of the western lifestyle.



But this is never going to happen.