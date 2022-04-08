What's new

Bajwa needs to go

Under Bajwa:

BLF and TTP attacks have increased after long relative silence

Gave up Kashmir

Aided in Hafez Saeed being sentenced to jail

Aided in ousting elected Prime Minister

Sat silently as India launched a cruise missile at Pakistan

Aiding in corrupt politicians hijacking democratically elected government

Collusion with anti state nations and actors

Tarnishing and reducing image of Pakistan Army to gaaliyan from Pakistani awam.


This guy needs to go. He should be hanged but even if he crawls back to where he came from(heera mandi), I’ll be satisfied.

Last edited:
Army that can't defend own Prime Minister or President , what can you say

I do not wish to say anything Army knows the right Path is to Support Imran Khan and voice of People

One lousey , foreign guy sends a letter and whole government is toppled

The heads of Military are Honorable people and he public does not want the bound between Army and People to get impacted

Do The Right Thing !! Support your Prime Minister and President
 
Dedicated to all the mir jafars of Pakistan at any position.
images (13).jpeg

Screenshot_20220408-234645.png
 
This is a lesson for us.

We should've had cut out the US/British Military Rituals in Pakistan Army which termed them like some out of the earth human beings.

Rascality, Insulting, Browbeating culture should've been ended in PMA based on British\American module. No modern academy deals their cadets the way PMA cadets are dealt with unnecessary macho seniority. (do whatever the senior cadet says)

Should've been a stop on foreign war courses for Majs, Brigs and Maj Gens. That's where they get sold out and be inspired of the western lifestyle.

But this is never going to happen.
 
This is not an anti army thread. In fact, Bajwa is the biggest threat to Pakistan Army.
 
You! You are a CCCCCCCP agent!
 

