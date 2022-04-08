Bajwa needs to go

lastofthepatriots
Under Bajwa:
BLF and TTP attacks have increased after long relative silence
Gave up Kashmir
Aided in Hafez Saeed being sentenced to jail
Aided in ousting elected Prime Minister
Sat silently as India launched a cruise missile at Pakistan
Aiding in corrupt politicians hijacking democratically elected government
Collusion with anti state nations and actors
Tarnishing and reducing image of Pakistan Army to gaaliyan from Pakistani awam.
This guy needs to go. He should be hanged but even if he crawls back to where he came from(heera mandi), I’ll be satisfied.
Discuss:
