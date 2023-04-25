Bajwa nawaz shrif and zaradri betrayal to Pakistan and china.

There have been reports circulating on various platforms accusing certain individuals betraying their friendship with China and Pakistan and aiding India during times of conflict between India and China. General Bajwa, Zaradri, Nawaz Sharif, and others have been accused of conspiring against China and Pakistan and supporting India, which allegedly put Pakistan and China's security and interests at risk.

Furthermore, it has been reported that these individuals allowed India to transfer their soldiers from Pakistani borders to Chinese borders during the conflict. Bajawa's Ceasefire move allegedly gave India help in difficult times.we saw a picture of bajwa Son amit shah son in a match in Dubai between India and Pakistan.

reports also suggest USA and two of economically very strong arab countries were involved in this alleged conspiracy, which further complicates the situation. That was one of reason bajwa was turned against khan as he was not ready to compromise on khasmir and China . Even he refused arab countries on Kashmir and forced them to have Islamic conference in Pakistan. Which makes some of arab countries very uncomfortable as khan' Popularity in Muslim world was growing. This is One of the reason nawaz shrif is in saudia.

After removal of khan everyone was to ready to jump on plane and wanted to go saudia. But saudies realized it could put finger on them then they stopped shabaz shrif and told dont bring your 13 parties with you.