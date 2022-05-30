Bajwa must resign.

Shame on the handlers of this forum. Deleted my thread, for what reason? If you delete this thread, I will leave this forum for good never to click on it ever again and I know it won’t make any difference to anyone but it sure lose it’s credibility and I’ll spread the word like fire. There are many other platforms where we can express ourselves and discuss this ain’t the only forum. What if I will also start a Trend on #bajwamustresign. What’re you gonna do about that? It’s so easy to create a trend with facts. Done that before couple of times. Many Pakistanis are seeing double standards of the forum, and now we are clearly seeing who are the enemies of Pakistan.



Now to the point, Bajwa needs to resign if he has any shame left in him. He’s destroying the reputation of Pak army and for the sake of armed forces he should, that’s the only clean way out for him. He messed up, he should resign. Election’s should be held under new COAS ASAP. It’s time either you’re with Pakistan and it’s ideology or you’re with the enemies of Pakistan. We don’t want our people suffering pleasing other nations spilling our blood. Go live in USA do business no one’s stopping you but not when you’re in such post. If these actions aren’t taken, there will be consequences and huge reaction from public. Anyone who also supports Bajwa and his decision should know you’re betraying Pakistan and all those soldiers who layed down their life for the nation. They didn’t die so Bajwas can go please Americans and make friends with India. Also as a Kashmiri born and raised in Muzaffarabad, if you want to normalize relations with India, then I would suggest you should withdraw your army from azad kashmir and let us fight our war and save all that money for yourself so you don’t go bankrupt. Thank you!