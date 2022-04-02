Bajwa is part of US conspiracy of regime change

Now after Gen Bajwa’s speech in Islamabad security dialogue.. one thing is crystal clear.. tht US conspiracy of regime change and it was not only opposition which obliged on US orders, army also obliged US orders of regime change and facillitated opposition in no confidence vote..if anyone had any doubts before today.. Gen Bajwa has come out in the open and openly defies IK’s foreign policy and condemned Russia



And to think of it, Gen Bajwa came openly in support of US, just a day after when it has been established that US did indeed threaten Pak of dire consequences, if IK is not removed which was termed as blatant foreign interference in Pak internal affairs by national security committee (ironically of which Bajwa is himself a part)



At a time when Pak public is also enraged at blatant interence of US and sees it as conspiracy and violation of our sovereignty, Gen Bajwa shamelessly comes out in support of US, condemns Russia..



What is worse is that while he mentions tht we want to expand our ties with US (which even IK is not against) he no where mentions that we want to expand ties with US or any other country based on mutual respect and dignity



Only yesterday Shahbaz Sharif said tht we are beggars and beggars cant be choosers

Today Gen Bajwa openly came out in support of US, ignoring concerns for our national sovereignty

So army, opposition all are on same page in appeasing US with no regard for our national dignity



Bajwa is a security risk now just like the opposition



