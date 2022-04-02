What's new

Bajwa is part of US conspiracy of regime change

Farah Sohail

Now after Gen Bajwa’s speech in Islamabad security dialogue.. one thing is crystal clear.. tht US conspiracy of regime change and it was not only opposition which obliged on US orders, army also obliged US orders of regime change and facillitated opposition in no confidence vote..if anyone had any doubts before today.. Gen Bajwa has come out in the open and openly defies IK’s foreign policy and condemned Russia

And to think of it, Gen Bajwa came openly in support of US, just a day after when it has been established that US did indeed threaten Pak of dire consequences, if IK is not removed which was termed as blatant foreign interference in Pak internal affairs by national security committee (ironically of which Bajwa is himself a part)

At a time when Pak public is also enraged at blatant interence of US and sees it as conspiracy and violation of our sovereignty, Gen Bajwa shamelessly comes out in support of US, condemns Russia..

What is worse is that while he mentions tht we want to expand our ties with US (which even IK is not against) he no where mentions that we want to expand ties with US or any other country based on mutual respect and dignity

Only yesterday Shahbaz Sharif said tht we are beggars and beggars cant be choosers
Today Gen Bajwa openly came out in support of US, ignoring concerns for our national sovereignty
So army, opposition all are on same page in appeasing US with no regard for our national dignity

Bajwa is a security risk now just like the opposition

I hope my thread wont be blocked
 
Do you believe Bajwa made this statement without the approval of army higher ups. Meaning the next generals in line for the throne?
 
They are all in on this. Old men about to due yet still fear for their money...
This is humiliation in this world. Next world....how will they stand b4 Allah.
 
Why don't PTIan go and sit in front of American diplomatic enclave? I mean what stops IK to break diplomatic ties with US if he is so sure that US wants him gone.
 
pakpride00090

And the water is wet..

It is crystal clear that Imran is alone in all of this. History will be very kind to him.

Dollars and green card ke liye saab kuch bech diya. Dunya mein shayad yeh generals life enjoy karlein liken akhirat mein in saab ka hisab hona hai.....
 
IK supporters going crazy. IK kept national security issue as surprise for 3 weeks for his political jalsa instead of calling NSC meeting and when MQMP joins opposition he calls NSC same day, I am sorry but seems like he is bluffing alot and also he claimed he was given 3 options in interview but instead he requested some options to save him from no-confidence vote. IK is in losing position that is why I really don't believe at all what he is claiming. If he was winning there wouldn't be any letter and national security issue.

Losing seat is very hard it seems. IK is trying to stay by hook and crook and afraid to go in public which they claim is with them.
 
WotTen

China is already working on Plan B through Afghanistan and Iran ChahBahar.

Pakistan is hopeless.

He notified the establishment immediately but withheld public mention until after the OIC. He did not want this drama happening during OIC.
 
It's not just PTI, my brother in law is a hardcore supporter of Noon league, even he says Army is the cause of all mess, which I found hard to believe, but the timing of Army chief statement is suspicious.
 
OIC was scheduled for 22nd March. Letter he claim received on 7th March. There were many days gap and National Security is less priority than OIC? Main members of OIC members are investing in Occupied Kashmir and allowing propaganda movies there. Just accept for once IK can be wrong.


UAE removes ban on The Kashmir Files, here’s release date

www.siasat.com

UAE removes ban on The Kashmir Files, here's release date

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files is all set to release in UAE after creating sensations at Indian box office. For the unversed, the movie
www.siasat.com www.siasat.com

UAE delegation explores investment opportunities in Indian-controlled Kashmir

www.middleeasteye.net

UAE delegation explores investment opportunities in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Last month, the two countries signed free trade agreement aimed at strengthening investment ties
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net
 

