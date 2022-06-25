Bajwa imposed corrupt PM asks for investment

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 18,486
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Title should be:
Honourable PM will only get middle finger and leg from the overseas. He should ask his absconder brother and his sons to re invest the looted money. Bloody looser.
you are missing COAS as well, the biggest crook, hope he will laid to rest in belgium when he dies.Only in the banana Republic Pakistan that Thugs are imposed as PMs and also called HONORABLE !!! Just really shameless and disgraceful!
Patwaris get infuriated when you tell them about this..His family wealth is enough for pakistan if they return looted money back