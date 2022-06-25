What's new

Bajwa imposed corrupt PM asks for investment

.,.,
1656161037795.png
 
Every sane investor should be pulling out their investment.

PM is a crook and half of the cabinet ministers are on bail. The crooks have given themselves NRO2, hence corruption is legalized.

In case any investor wants to throw away, they can invest in Pakistan in this moment.
 
ziaulislam said:

Honourable PM will only get middle finger and leg from the overseas. He should ask his absconder brother and his sons to re invest the looted money. Bloody looser.

Only in the banana Republic Pakistan that Thugs are imposed as PMs and also called HONORABLE !!! Just really shameless and disgraceful! :lol: :lol:
you are missing COAS as well, the biggest crook, hope he will laid to rest in belgium when he dies.
 
Pakistan Bananay waley soch raheen haen grave mein, Kia mulk Banana tha kia Bana Dia haramkhor ney, Bananay ka kia faida is tarah mulk ka.


Banana Republic: Banana republics referred to countries led by dictators, oligarchs, and “strongmen,” who ruled over Indigenous and/or mixed-race peasants, and managed economies dependent on others who controls it.

The country which is directly/indirectly controlled by different political powers (elite members of society or other organizations).

In some cases the elected governments of Banana Republics have to act accordingly the instructions of military and/or other elite groups or organizations in that country.



Bajwa: You cannot stop me from turning Pakistan into a Banana Republic.

Imran Khan: Man proposes God disposes.

1656165752565.png
 
