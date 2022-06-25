Bajwa imposed corrupt PM asks for investment

Pakistan Bananay waley soch raheen haen grave mein, Kia mulk Banana tha kia Bana Dia haramkhor ney, Bananay ka kia faida is tarah mulk ka.Banana republics referred to countries led by dictators, oligarchs, and “strongmen,” who ruled over Indigenous and/or mixed-race peasants, and managed economies dependent on others who controls it.The country which is directly/indirectly controlled by different political powers (elite members of society or other organizations).In some cases the elected governments of Banana Republics have to act accordingly the instructions of military and/or other elite groups or organizations in that country.Bajwa: You cannot stop me from turning Pakistan into a Banana Republic.Imran Khan: Man proposes God disposes.