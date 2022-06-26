What's new

Bajwa house

Corruption has no limit in Pakistan.

Thread is not against the army, this is about the individuals act. We believe in a strong army. but

1656291101036.png
 
Last edited:
It doesn't make a difference at this point, as long as we let the establishment and their CEO's (Bajwa currently) to rule over us and act as our unelected representatives , they will continue to betray us enriching themselves.. neutralizing the former will end this vicious cycle. People need to demand back their rights, and send these treacherous rats to the gallows pending court martial.
 
It doesn't make a difference at this point, as long as we let the establishment and their CEO's (Bajwa currently) to rule over us and act as our unelected representatives , they will continue to betray us enriching themselves.. neutralizing the former will end this vicious cycle. People need to demand back their rights, and send these treacherous rats to the gallows pending court martial.
I am not fan of Nawaz the corrupt .... but now I feel his frustration ... well awaam is a sandwich between 2 corrupts ...
 
Anti national , seculer terrorist working for foreign agency,trying to malign Pakistans prime state institution is in no way tolerable! Pakistani military and its generals do everything to keep us safe .

Pakistan zindabad!
My question is do Yu really feel safe? There’s no safety in this country.
 
Anti national , seculer terrorist working for foreign agency,trying to malign Pakistans prime state institution is in no way tolerable! Pakistani military and its generals do everything to keep us safe .

Pakistan zindabad!
How ironic a thekeydaar of religion like you who call every other clean shave Pakistani as a brown kaffir is now siding with traitors and N league patwaris.
Seculars are running this country with utmost loyalty unlike you bearded munafiqs who are eating this country like a termite. You are just playing in the hands of the US who changed the regime, a country responsible for murdering millions of Muslims. That's good Muslim you are.
We seculars are the biggest critic of the US and everyone who is anti national.
 
Corruption has no limit in Pakistan.
Why should I believe him

How ironic a thekeydaar of religion like you who call every other clean shave Pakistani as a brown kaffir is now siding with traitors and N league patwaris.
Seculars are running this country with utmost loyalty unlike you bearded munafiqs who are eating this country like a termite. You are just playing in the hands of the US who changed the regime, a country responsible for murdering millions of Muslims. That's good Muslim you are.
We seculars are the biggest critic of the US and everyone who is anti national.
Secular come in all flavors. His comment no way shows he is supporting pmln
 
Corruption has no limit in Pakistan.
who is this man and he belongs to which country?.No doubt many army Genrals had exploited the opportunity they got during their service tenure but not all should be blamed for corruption any how this man looks as he is trying to put dirt and dust on CHERACTORS of our senior Generals and also attempting to malign pakistani coas in service and retired too.
 
We have Pakistan due to the great sacrifices of our MIlitary. Please stop this propaganda against our forces. Do not fall into enemies trap.



Thugs are the ones who are working overtime to malign our armed forces.
No one is against the army, we need transparency in every govt department. But it is fact corruption is massive, massive kickbacks in weapons contracts from foreign firms etc ...
 
No one is against the army, we need transparency in every govt department. But it is fact corruption is massive, massive kickbacks in weapons contracts from foreign firms etc ...
Even if what you say is true, Is corruption limited to military only? What about the corruption in other parts of our soceity? I can bet everyone who is pointing fingers at our services has been involved in some type of corruption. Finally, how is this suddenly an issue since IK lost power? Was there no corruption in the last 75 years? Why only services are being targetted? Can't you guys see what is happening?
 
Even if what you say is true, Is corruption limited to military only? What about the corruption in other parts of our soceity? I can bet Eeveryone who is pointing fingers at our services has been involved in some type of corruption. Finally, how is this suddenly an issue since IK lost power? Was there no corruption in the last 75 years? Why only services are being targetted? Can't you guys see what is happening?
The army is govt institution, not a state within a state. If they are above the state law.

1656290750089.png
 

