Bajwa HaqqaniFiles #Bajwa DonaldLu, Regime Change Operation Against Imran Khan

N.Siddiqui
- Nov 21, 2015
Biggest Scandal In History As Bajwa Colluded With Ex-CIA For Regime Change Operation Against Imran Khan
subah sham donald lu ke tatty choosa kary theek ho jaay gaBajwa bohot Dukhi hai, depression ka shikar hai.
hamaray khanzeer fakhar say us ki pishab may dobkiyan lagatay hain!!subah sham donald lu ke tatty choosa kary theek ho jaay ga
Latest news from today is that Army/ISI will be fully backing PDM till 2024.
hafiz toh bajwa ko peechay chor day va sipra sabh! ya dallay apnay paiti bhai aur piasun keh liye mulk tabha kar dain gey!All the traitors were on board.
Mir Bajwa
Hussain Haqqani
Noora Shareer
Zardari 10%
buyer kaun hai ?ye bik gai hai army
Even at the cost of the destruction of the Pakistan economy, and at the cost of the millions upon millions of Jobless people, industries closed, 2 lac LC's not opening. Almost all the 220 million people are in distress.
Kia baat hai Mil-Establsihment ki, badshahat salamat rahey, Mulk ka kia hai, dobara khareed laingay..
USA jo pesy poory deta hai maazy bhi poory leta haibuyer kaun hai ?
Sotheby's auction waali anonymity milegi inko bhi kya ?