#Bajwa HaqqaniFiles #Bajwa DonaldLu, Regime Change Operation Against Imran Khan

Latest news from today is that Army/ISI will be fully backing PDM till 2024. Only way for a change is
if people pick up guns and head to GHQ. Drag these b@stards out and give them the Gaddafi
treatment.
 
Latest news from today is that Army/ISI will be fully backing PDM till 2024.
Even at the cost of the destruction of the Pakistan economy, and at the cost of the millions upon millions of Jobless people, industries closed, 2 lac LC's not opening. Almost all the 220 million people are in distress.

Kia baat hai Mil-Establsihment ki, badshahat salamat rahey, Mulk ka kia hai, dobara khareed laingay..
 
ye bik gai hai army
Even at the cost of the destruction of the Pakistan economy, and at the cost of the millions upon millions of Jobless people, industries closed, 2 lac LC's not opening. Almost all the 220 million people are in distress.

Kia baat hai Mil-Establsihment ki, badshahat salamat rahey, Mulk ka kia hai, dobara khareed laingay..
They don't care about the country, it is the same mentality from the 70's when they
broke Pakistan into 2.

It is upto the people to either come out with guns or die of hyper inflation.
 
As for the Hafiz, the new kid on the block.


Mil-Establishment is still fully involved in political engineering, now on steroids.

The 'Hafiz' COAS is a just a poster boy to fool the lower rank sipahis and sepoys, who are staunchly religious and the public. So as to lessen the hatred for the Army and stop the Bajwa like ridicule.

Like, Look!!! He is a Hafiz, he is is Khaas Banda.

Just like Zia era gimmickry of Islamisation, and trying to stop the anti Army feeling after the Bhutto hanging and the anti Martial Law protests.
 

