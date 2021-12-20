Bajwa doctrine yielding rich dividends

Pak Nationalist said:



Bajwa Doctrine: A "strategic" framework where bending over backward to appease your country's enemies forms the central plank of ensuring the safety and security of Pakistanis.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472984802915667971 The Afghan Taliban tore down a section of the fencing put up by Pakistan at the cost of billions of rupees in "retaliation" for strikes against TTP targets in Nangarhar. This was done on the same day when Pakistan was hosting a multitude of Muslim countries to plead before the world to release aid for the Afghan people (in other words finance the reign of the Afghan Taliban regime). After Bajwa Sahab's let's bury the past and move on to India, the manifestation of Bajwa doctrine before the Afghan Taliban is in full swing as well.

Fighting you (Pakistan army) excites us as much as fighting the Yahood. There were members whose loyalty to pan Islamism trumps that to their own state (they are closet anti statists, carry the same mindset as hizb ul tehreer, and have no place for an independent Pakistani identity in their worldview). This lot was rationalizing for the Talib spokesman's statement on the nature of the Pakistani system of governance and law. They would not raise an eyebrow on this either. For them shariat trumps Pakistan and anyone talking about it is on the right. These are the Taliban apologists amongst us. The loss of thousands of Pakistani lives has still not had an influence on their rigid worldview that is devoid of reorienting even after coming across mountains of evidence that there is no room for such ideas in the 21st century.