do understand....going toe to toe against US airforce is not the right strategy....



apart from china .... no other country would even dream of doing that.....



You have to adopt a holistic approach.... engage them in many little fronts.... I think pak is on right track....FOR NOW atleast



also be aware.... Main threat is to pak economy.....

not militarily...

hence putting drones down may not be a way to tackle the real threat



in my humble opinion



can pak use its nukes to deter USA????.....offcourse it can.... there are no two views about it.... north Koreans have.... even far smaller power than pak in nuclear terms....so can Pakistan....



but the issue is NOT to become North korea while doing so..... no to get ruined economically...... that's whats at play here

Click to expand...