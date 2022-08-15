What's new

Bajwa celebrates Pak Independence Day at London Embassy, Ukraine supporter and Pak billionaire Zahoor's wife attends event

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,006
10
28,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bajwa celebrates Pak Independence Day at London Embassy, Ukraine supporter and Pak billionaire Zahoor's wife attends event
Read more At:
www.aninews.in

Bajwa celebrates Pak Independence Day at London Embassy, Ukraine supporter and Pak billionaire Zahoor's wife attends event

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa celebrated the country's 76th Independence Day at the Pakistan Embassy in London where Ukrainian pop star and wife of Pakistani British Business Tycoon Muhammad Zahoor, Kamaliya, gave a singing performance.
www.aninews.in www.aninews.in

COAS missed PDM/PPP the profanity show on 14th August.
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,709
-3
3,826
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
That's why I didn't celebrate Independence Day on August 14th, I observed it as black day. First time in my life I am starting to have a strong disliking of Pakistan. Afsoos.

Hopefully we have better leaders in the future.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Piotr
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
Replies
2
Views
788
Foinikas
Foinikas
Viet
Why Vietnam can’t and won’t leave Russia’s side
Replies
0
Views
268
Viet
Viet
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China Used Vaccines, Trade To Get Ukraine To Drop Support For Xinjiang Scrutiny
Replies
3
Views
295
The Eagle
The Eagle
Morpheus
Kashmiris defy restrictions to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day in IIOJK
Replies
3
Views
649
UKBengali
U
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nagas celebrate their Independence Day with Pakistan as their Freedom Struggle Gains Momentum
2 3
Replies
33
Views
3K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom