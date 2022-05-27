What's new

Bajwa & Army Leadership Approved Violent PMLN Crackdown on PTI

AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

THE nine-party coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif which, until Monday afternoon, seemed content to let ousted premier Imran Khan’s long march on Islamabad go ahead, has now taken a 180-degree turn on the matter. Those who are in the know say this sudden turnaround would not have been possible without a nod from the powers-that-be.

“Up until Monday afternoon, a meeting of PML-N leaders chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif and also attended by Nawaz Sharif through a video link had agreed to give the PTI chief a free hand to march on Islamabad as the government had not been given a go-ahead from the establishment by then,” a source privy to the development told Dawn on Tuesday.

He said that the swiftness of the action indicated that once the message from concerned quarters was received, the PML-N-led government did not waste a second in pouncing on PTI activists and workers, which it considered the ‘best way’ to handle Mr Khan’s march.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also gave tacit confirmation of this impression when he said, in so many words, that the government’s actions had the backing of ‘powerful quarters’.

“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march. We want more support from them as it is not a personal but a national cause,” Sanaullah said in a talk with VOA Urdu. He said Imran would not succeed in blocking even one section of Islamabad.

Since the PML-N-led coalition came to power early last month, it has appeared unwilling to take the blame for any unpopular decisions it may have to take to fix the economy, and wants guaranteed backing of the powerful military establishment to help it see through the remaining period of its tenure till August next year. The government had also not wanted to stop Imran’s long march on its own as it knew that without the establishment’s backing, it could not dare take such a bold step, which could backfire.

SITUATIONER: Who 'green-lit' govt action against PTI?

"We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march," says Rana Sanaullah.
newb3e

newb3e

but here on pdf its just bajwa thats agains Pakistan the whole institution is with the people this is all bs this whole institution is corrupt Army is a gang of thugs that is ruling Pakistan through its criminal minions!;
 
K

KaiserX

newb3e said:
but here on pdf its just bajwa thats agains Pakistan the whole institution is with the people this is all bs this whole institution is corrupt Army is a gang of thugs that is ruling Pakistan through its criminal minions!;
It is institutional rot. The army doesnt want to lose its perks and priviledges but even those will have to go.

Anyone involved in overthrowing a democratically elected govt is guilty of TREASON. The punishment for that is clearly outlined in the constitution and Quran.

This same army was incapable of taking back kashmir, incapable of destroying TTP/BLA, yet is only capable of killing innocent protestors. To hell with such a bikari army.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

newb3e said:
but here on pdf its just bajwa thats agains Pakistan the whole institution is with the people this is all bs this whole institution is corrupt Army is a gang of thugs that is ruling Pakistan through its criminal minions!;
It's not the entire institution, it is the leadership, and the Army leadership needs to be taught severe lessons via punishment through the legal process for committing treason and violating the constitution and supporting State Terrorism against Pakistanis belonging to a particular political party.

Without accountability and severe punishment for the Army leadership that engages in these kinds of actions, nothing will change.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

I'd not trust anything coming out from the gutter (mouth) of Noora league. They have always been a vocal of creating rift between army and people.

However the circumstances make it hard not to believe them.
 
Erroroverload

Erroroverload

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
THE nine-party coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif which, until Monday afternoon, seemed content to let ousted premier Imran Khan’s long march on Islamabad go ahead, has now taken a 180-degree turn on the matter. Those who are in the know say this sudden turnaround would not have been possible without a nod from the powers-that-be.

“Up until Monday afternoon, a meeting of PML-N leaders chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif and also attended by Nawaz Sharif through a video link had agreed to give the PTI chief a free hand to march on Islamabad as the government had not been given a go-ahead from the establishment by then,” a source privy to the development told Dawn on Tuesday.

He said that the swiftness of the action indicated that once the message from concerned quarters was received, the PML-N-led government did not waste a second in pouncing on PTI activists and workers, which it considered the ‘best way’ to handle Mr Khan’s march.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also gave tacit confirmation of this impression when he said, in so many words, that the government’s actions had the backing of ‘powerful quarters’.

“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march. We want more support from them as it is not a personal but a national cause,” Sanaullah said in a talk with VOA Urdu. He said Imran would not succeed in blocking even one section of Islamabad.

Since the PML-N-led coalition came to power early last month, it has appeared unwilling to take the blame for any unpopular decisions it may have to take to fix the economy, and wants guaranteed backing of the powerful military establishment to help it see through the remaining period of its tenure till August next year. The government had also not wanted to stop Imran’s long march on its own as it knew that without the establishment’s backing, it could not dare take such a bold step, which could backfire.

SITUATIONER: Who ‘green-lit’ govt action against PTI?

“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march,” says Rana Sanaullah.
not surprising anymore. They love dollars more than anything.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Not an iota of doubt, and never had, that this crackdown was ordered by Mir Bajwa & Co. This government is mere pawn of that rascal.
 
fatman17

fatman17

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
THE nine-party coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif which, until Monday afternoon, seemed content to let ousted premier Imran Khan’s long march on Islamabad go ahead, has now taken a 180-degree turn on the matter. Those who are in the know say this sudden turnaround would not have been possible without a nod from the powers-that-be.

“Up until Monday afternoon, a meeting of PML-N leaders chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif and also attended by Nawaz Sharif through a video link had agreed to give the PTI chief a free hand to march on Islamabad as the government had not been given a go-ahead from the establishment by then,” a source privy to the development told Dawn on Tuesday.

He said that the swiftness of the action indicated that once the message from concerned quarters was received, the PML-N-led government did not waste a second in pouncing on PTI activists and workers, which it considered the ‘best way’ to handle Mr Khan’s march.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also gave tacit confirmation of this impression when he said, in so many words, that the government’s actions had the backing of ‘powerful quarters’.

“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march. We want more support from them as it is not a personal but a national cause,” Sanaullah said in a talk with VOA Urdu. He said Imran would not succeed in blocking even one section of Islamabad.

Since the PML-N-led coalition came to power early last month, it has appeared unwilling to take the blame for any unpopular decisions it may have to take to fix the economy, and wants guaranteed backing of the powerful military establishment to help it see through the remaining period of its tenure till August next year. The government had also not wanted to stop Imran’s long march on its own as it knew that without the establishment’s backing, it could not dare take such a bold step, which could backfire.

www.dawn.com

SITUATIONER: Who ‘green-lit’ govt action against PTI?

“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march,” says Rana Sanaullah.
www.dawn.com
If the army had opened fire on the azadi march it would have been curtains for them.
 
newb3e

newb3e

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
It's not the entire institution, it is the leadership, and the Army leadership needs to be taught severe lessons via punishment through the legal process for committing treason and violating the constitution and supporting State Terrorism against Pakistanis belonging to a particular political party.

Without accountability and severe punishment for the Army leadership that engages in these kinds of actions, nothing will change.
offcourse i dont mean the soldiers following orders but what i dont it is why they dont stand up to these fraud generals makes me wonder if they care more about post retirement dha plot or Pakistan! i dont see any reasonable reason to be loyal to dog generals! its personal interest!
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

Cool heads should prevail. I dont think this is as black and white. I dont think Bajwa is as evil as people are making him out to be. I know "first hand" that he is very hands off political interference. Perhaps to a fault. But to somehow think that Bajwa knowing the crowd type, size, intention, with a large number of his ex-Servicemen within it, would order such brutal oppression is a stretch for me.

Everyone wants to drag army into everything. It is not this simple!
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,513
-26
11,666
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fatman17 said:
If the army had opened fire on the azadi march it would have been curtains for them.
Click to expand...
its not far! they will crush people under the tracks of their tanks! People need to stop worshipping this corrupt institution involved in criminal activities!
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

akramishaqkhan said:
But to somehow think that Bajwa knowing the crowd type, size, intention, with a large number of his ex-Servicemen within it, would order such brutal oppression is a stretch for me.
Were the reports of retired servicemen being refused access to Army messes in the days leading up to the march not true?
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
akramishaqkhan said:
Cool heads should prevail. I dont think this is as black and white. I dont think Bajwa is as evil as people are making him out to be. I know "first hand" that he is very hands off political interference. Perhaps to a fault. But to somehow think that Bajwa knowing the crowd type, size, intention, with a large number of his ex-Servicemen within it, would order such brutal oppression is a stretch for me.

Everyone wants to drag army into everything. It is not this simple!
lols he sold his country "jis zameen keh golf club peh golf khylta hai woh baich di" and you think he care for ex servicemen people!

its like saying zardari cares for people of sindh!
 
M

mudas777

newb3e said:
but here on pdf its just bajwa thats agains Pakistan the whole institution is with the people this is all bs this whole institution is corrupt Army is a gang of thugs that is ruling Pakistan through its criminal minions!;
Thats why I want all these corrupt generals to be court marshalled and send to the prison so our nation can think of their future and development. They got away with the 65 then we let them off in the 71 shameful episode. How easily OBL raid took place and still no heads rolled and list is endless of their incompetence and failures. We have been sold lies for far too long, India is incapable of defeating us as they know it well we can rip them apart if push came to shove. Our main problem is from within, if governments can be changed with spending 200 million then it begs the question how much it will cost to neutralize our nuclear assets or these generals surrendering to the enemy and then flown out of the country.
Our soldiers don't loose their lives for the generals they give happily for our national security which these generals are abusing it and betraying our nation and playing with the blood of our soldiers. This time Bajwa and Anjum company must be taken to the task and whole conspiracy must be unearthed and they must be convicted for their disloyalty to the country.
 

