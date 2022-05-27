Bajwa & Army Leadership Approved Violent PMLN Crackdown on PTI

newb3e said: but here on pdf its just bajwa thats agains Pakistan the whole institution is with the people this is all bs this whole institution is corrupt Army is a gang of thugs that is ruling Pakistan through its criminal minions!; Click to expand...

Thats why I want all these corrupt generals to be court marshalled and send to the prison so our nation can think of their future and development. They got away with the 65 then we let them off in the 71 shameful episode. How easily OBL raid took place and still no heads rolled and list is endless of their incompetence and failures. We have been sold lies for far too long, India is incapable of defeating us as they know it well we can rip them apart if push came to shove. Our main problem is from within, if governments can be changed with spending 200 million then it begs the question how much it will cost to neutralize our nuclear assets or these generals surrendering to the enemy and then flown out of the country.Our soldiers don't loose their lives for the generals they give happily for our national security which these generals are abusing it and betraying our nation and playing with the blood of our soldiers. This time Bajwa and Anjum company must be taken to the task and whole conspiracy must be unearthed and they must be convicted for their disloyalty to the country.