Bajwa & Army Leadership Approved Violent PMLN Crackdown on PTI

AgNoStiC MuSliM
ADVISORS
- Jul 11, 2007
- 24,604
- 81
- Country
-
- Location
-
THE nine-party coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif which, until Monday afternoon, seemed content to let ousted premier Imran Khan’s long march on Islamabad go ahead, has now taken a 180-degree turn on the matter. Those who are in the know say this sudden turnaround would not have been possible without a nod from the powers-that-be.
“Up until Monday afternoon, a meeting of PML-N leaders chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif and also attended by Nawaz Sharif through a video link had agreed to give the PTI chief a free hand to march on Islamabad as the government had not been given a go-ahead from the establishment by then,” a source privy to the development told Dawn on Tuesday.
He said that the swiftness of the action indicated that once the message from concerned quarters was received, the PML-N-led government did not waste a second in pouncing on PTI activists and workers, which it considered the ‘best way’ to handle Mr Khan’s march.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also gave tacit confirmation of this impression when he said, in so many words, that the government’s actions had the backing of ‘powerful quarters’.
“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march. We want more support from them as it is not a personal but a national cause,” Sanaullah said in a talk with VOA Urdu. He said Imran would not succeed in blocking even one section of Islamabad.
Since the PML-N-led coalition came to power early last month, it has appeared unwilling to take the blame for any unpopular decisions it may have to take to fix the economy, and wants guaranteed backing of the powerful military establishment to help it see through the remaining period of its tenure till August next year. The government had also not wanted to stop Imran’s long march on its own as it knew that without the establishment’s backing, it could not dare take such a bold step, which could backfire.
“Up until Monday afternoon, a meeting of PML-N leaders chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif and also attended by Nawaz Sharif through a video link had agreed to give the PTI chief a free hand to march on Islamabad as the government had not been given a go-ahead from the establishment by then,” a source privy to the development told Dawn on Tuesday.
He said that the swiftness of the action indicated that once the message from concerned quarters was received, the PML-N-led government did not waste a second in pouncing on PTI activists and workers, which it considered the ‘best way’ to handle Mr Khan’s march.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also gave tacit confirmation of this impression when he said, in so many words, that the government’s actions had the backing of ‘powerful quarters’.
“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march. We want more support from them as it is not a personal but a national cause,” Sanaullah said in a talk with VOA Urdu. He said Imran would not succeed in blocking even one section of Islamabad.
Since the PML-N-led coalition came to power early last month, it has appeared unwilling to take the blame for any unpopular decisions it may have to take to fix the economy, and wants guaranteed backing of the powerful military establishment to help it see through the remaining period of its tenure till August next year. The government had also not wanted to stop Imran’s long march on its own as it knew that without the establishment’s backing, it could not dare take such a bold step, which could backfire.
SITUATIONER: Who ‘green-lit’ govt action against PTI?
“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march,” says Rana Sanaullah.
www.dawn.com