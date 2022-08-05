Bajrang Punia takes gold Indian 65kg

India's Bajrang Punia clinches gold in men's 65kg wrestling, completes hat-trick of Commonwealth Games medals
The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist beat Lachlan McNeil of Canada in the final (9-2) to finish on the podium and continue India's dominance in wrestling at CWG. This was Bajrang's third Commonwealt Games medal in as many events. He had won silver in his maiden CWG in 2014 and then bettered the...
www.hindustantimes.com
Great wrestler who dominated throughout and a humble chap, he hugged the Pakistani wrestler who took bronze, just shook hands with the rest.
He will probably take gold or silver in Paris, he gets better and better.
Last edited: