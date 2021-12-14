Bajrang Dal Goons Burn Banner of ‘Pakistani food festival’ in Gujrat

There was a lot of ruckus, banners were taken down

Food festivals have been organized across the country before the new year. In these food festivals, people get information about different types of cuisines and dishes from other countries. However, it was costly for the owner of a restaurant in Surat, Gujarat to do so. Actually Pakistani food festival was organized in this restaurant. The owner of the restaurant had also spent a lot in advertising for this. The owner thought that people would like such dishes. But the exact opposite effect was seen. The situation became such that there was a ruckus outside the restaurant and even the police had to be called.The owner of the restaurant had put up big posters and banners in the city for the Pakistani food festival. The workers of Bajrang Dal also caught sight of this banner and poster. What was it then, first the workers warned the owner of the restaurant. But the owner said that there are no boundaries in the food and drink and hatred should not be spread in it. Along with this, the owner of the restaurant deferred the request to withdraw the event of the Pakistani Food Festival.Bajrang Dal workers reached restaurants to protest against this food festival. After this, not only did they uproot the banners and posters but also set them on fire. Talking about this whole matter, Bengali Rang Dal worker Devi Prasad Dubey said that why to do Pakistani food festival. He said that different states in India have different cultures and different cuisines. In such a situation, it is not right to show love to Pakistan or to organize such things.