Bajrang Dal Goons Burn Banner of ‘Pakistani food festival’ in Gujrat

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Surat | Pakistani Food Festival Gujarat : Food festivals have been organized across the country before the new year. In these food festivals, people get information about different types of cuisines and dishes from other countries. However, it was costly for the owner of a restaurant in Surat, Gujarat to do so. Actually Pakistani food festival was organized in this restaurant. The owner of the restaurant had also spent a lot in advertising for this. The owner thought that people would like such dishes. But the exact opposite effect was seen. The situation became such that there was a ruckus outside the restaurant and even the police had to be called.

Pakistani Food Festival Gujarat : The owner of the restaurant had put up big posters and banners in the city for the Pakistani food festival. The workers of Bajrang Dal also caught sight of this banner and poster. What was it then, first the workers warned the owner of the restaurant. But the owner said that there are no boundaries in the food and drink and hatred should not be spread in it. Along with this, the owner of the restaurant deferred the request to withdraw the event of the Pakistani Food Festival.

There was a lot of ruckus, banners were taken down
Pakistani Food Festival Gujarat : Bajrang Dal workers reached restaurants to protest against this food festival. After this, not only did they uproot the banners and posters but also set them on fire. Talking about this whole matter, Bengali Rang Dal worker Devi Prasad Dubey said that why to do Pakistani food festival. He said that different states in India have different cultures and different cuisines. In such a situation, it is not right to show love to Pakistan or to organize such things.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
United Kingdom
Pakistan
Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Pakistan
Netherlands
I am really wondering how these Hindi fanatics are waking up each day after the partition. If a banner with the letters P-A-K-I-S-T-A-N triggers these ugly creatures so much, how can they exist knowing that Pakistan is an actual reality?
 
Faqirze

Sep 17, 2021
Pakistan
United States
Oh no some ugly incels are burning a poster! how will we ever recover from this? they can only act tough in mobs but will get absolutely floored when 1 on 1. Oh and these people also have their branches and cadres in western countries and probably live near you, go figure. I feel bad for the restaurant owner
 
