Bajao Taali...!!

Bagheera

Bagheera

The new generation Bangladeshis are learning Hindi/Urdu. The @Mage guy didn't know language other than English and Bengali.

P

padamchen

Most Bangladeshis are clueless about Hindi.

There is a reason why there is so much love between Pakistanis and Indians.

The fracas with China was totally alien and sterile in comparison.

Bagheera

Bagheera

Strange because South Indian Muslims speak Urdu at home and with other Muslims, cite Urdu as mother tongue in school records but Banglas despite being separate from India are clueless about Urdu. @jamahir is one such Urdu speaker. @Areesh is another.

P

padamchen

Strange because South Indian Muslims speak Urdu at home and with other Muslims, cite Urdu as mother tongue in school records but Banglas despite being separate from India are clueless about Urdu. @jamahir is one such Urdu speaker. @Areesh is another.

All Pakistanis speak Urdu man.

Ask @Cliftonite when he returns.

Or Google Badshah @Baibars_1260

