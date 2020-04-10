Bajao Taali...!!

Homo Sapiens
Most Bangladeshis are clueless about Hindi.The new generation Bangladeshis are learning Hindi/Urdu. The @Mage guy didn't know language other than English and Bengali.
Strange because South Indian Muslims speak Urdu at home and with other Muslims, cite Urdu as mother tongue in school records but Banglas despite being separate from India are clueless about Urdu. @jamahir is one such Urdu speaker. @Areesh is another.
There is a reason why there is so much love between Pakistanis and Indians.
The fracas with China was totally alien and sterile in comparison.
Cheers, Doc
All Pakistanis speak Urdu man.
