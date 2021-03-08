Bajaj Auto Ltd becomes world’s most valuable two-wheeler company

safari2021
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Feb 8, 2021
- 79
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bajaj Auto's recent recognition as the world's most valuable maker of two-wheelers with market capitalisation of over $13.6 billion is unlikely to surprise many in Bangladesh given its undisputed leadership in the country's two-wheeler market backed with a strong association with the reputed Uttara Motors Ltd.
This development comes as India's largest two-wheeler exporter completes 75 years of operation.
Commenting on the milestone, Milind P Bade, vice president of international business at Bajaj Auto India, said the company exports motorcycles to more than 70 countries across the globe. It enjoys market leadership in key countries on account of its sharp product strategies and focus on differentiated customer experience, making Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe.
"Bangladesh is one of the largest and fastest growing motorcycle and three-wheeler market in the world. Bajaj is committed to this market with our esteemed partner Uttara Motors to keep on delivering world-class products to our customers, backed with the best-in-class customer experience," Bade added.
Matiur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Uttara Motors, said he is delighted with the news of Bajaj Auto becoming the most valuable two-wheeler company in the world.
"We have been associated with Bajaj from the late 70s and now, we have established a motorcycle manufacturing plant in Dhaka, where we can manufacture more than 250,000 units annually, including high-end motorcycles," Rahman said.
The demand for sports motorcycles is increasing in Bangladesh as customers get the best in technology, safety and performance from premium bikes such as Pulsar.
"Bangladeshi youths love Bajaj motorcycles and our leadership in the motorcycle segment is a testimony of the same," he added,
ABOUT BAJAJ AUTO
Bajaj Auto is the flagship company of Bajaj Group. Bajaj Group is amongst the top 10 business houses in India.
Founded in 1926, at the height of India's movement for independence, the group has an illustrious history.
Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers.
It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. The company's motorcycles and three-wheelers are sold all over the world in more than 70 countries including India.
Bajaj Auto has an in-house, state-of-the-art R&D Centre actively developing new products and technologies driving its business growth. Bajaj Auto is India's No.1 motorcycle and three-wheeler exporter, with two out of three bikes exported from India being made by Bajaj.
ABOUT UTTARA MOTORS
Uttara Motors a leading and renowned automobile importer, manufacturer, assembler and marketing company commands a leadership position in the motorcycle and three-wheeler segments in Bangladesh.
Uttara Motors is marketing the most popular and highest selling Bajaj products for the last 4 decades through its own 15 branch offices and above 300 3S (Sales, Service & Spare) dealers that provide after sales service in every corner of the country.
Uttara Motors is the distributor of Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers in Bangladesh.