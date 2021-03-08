What's new

Bajaj Auto Ltd becomes world’s most valuable two-wheeler company

1615205301491.png

Bajaj Auto's recent recognition as the world's most valuable maker of two-wheelers with market capitalisation of over $13.6 billion is unlikely to surprise many in Bangladesh given its undisputed leadership in the country's two-wheeler market backed with a strong association with the reputed Uttara Motors Ltd.

This development comes as India's largest two-wheeler exporter completes 75 years of operation.

Commenting on the milestone, Milind P Bade, vice president of international business at Bajaj Auto India, said the company exports motorcycles to more than 70 countries across the globe. It enjoys market leadership in key countries on account of its sharp product strategies and focus on differentiated customer experience, making Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe.

"Bangladesh is one of the largest and fastest growing motorcycle and three-wheeler market in the world. Bajaj is committed to this market with our esteemed partner Uttara Motors to keep on delivering world-class products to our customers, backed with the best-in-class customer experience," Bade added.

Matiur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Uttara Motors, said he is delighted with the news of Bajaj Auto becoming the most valuable two-wheeler company in the world.


"We have been associated with Bajaj from the late 70s and now, we have established a motorcycle manufacturing plant in Dhaka, where we can manufacture more than 250,000 units annually, including high-end motorcycles," Rahman said.

The demand for sports motorcycles is increasing in Bangladesh as customers get the best in technology, safety and performance from premium bikes such as Pulsar.

"Bangladeshi youths love Bajaj motorcycles and our leadership in the motorcycle segment is a testimony of the same," he added,

ABOUT BAJAJ AUTO

Bajaj Auto is the flagship company of Bajaj Group. Bajaj Group is amongst the top 10 business houses in India.

Founded in 1926, at the height of India's movement for independence, the group has an illustrious history.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers.

It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. The company's motorcycles and three-wheelers are sold all over the world in more than 70 countries including India.

Bajaj Auto has an in-house, state-of-the-art R&D Centre actively developing new products and technologies driving its business growth. Bajaj Auto is India's No.1 motorcycle and three-wheeler exporter, with two out of three bikes exported from India being made by Bajaj.

ABOUT UTTARA MOTORS

Uttara Motors a leading and renowned automobile importer, manufacturer, assembler and marketing company commands a leadership position in the motorcycle and three-wheeler segments in Bangladesh.

Uttara Motors is marketing the most popular and highest selling Bajaj products for the last 4 decades through its own 15 branch offices and above 300 3S (Sales, Service & Spare) dealers that provide after sales service in every corner of the country.

Uttara Motors is the distributor of Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers in Bangladesh.
 
1615205502631.png

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles had announced a global partnership about three years ago, and signed a formal agreement regarding the same in January last year. The joint venture was formed to develop and manufacture mid-range motorcycles for emerging markets, including India. Just yesterday, images of a camouflaged test mule of the next-gen Bajaj Pulsar 250 was revealed on the internet, and the pictures revealed that this new 250 cc engine will be an air-cooled unit, not a liquid-cooled one. This new engine is expected to produce a good amount of torque at low and mid-range. That said, Triumph’s upcoming affordable motorcycle that will be made in India will likely share its powertrain with the next-gen Pulsar too. This means that the made-in-India Triumph could borrow the next-gen Pulsar’s 250 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. Why has Bajaj decided to switch from oil-cooled engines to air-cooled units is probably down to the fact that it will help the manufacturer keep the overall costs in check, and make sure that the bike is aggressively priced. It should also be noted that both the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250’s prospective rivals, i.e. Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25 are offered with air-cooled motors. It was previously confirmed that the Bajaj-Triumph JV is working on a host of new motorcycles with engine capacities in the range of 200 cc to 750 cc. The partnerships states that Bajaj will be responsible for sales and marketing of Triumph motorcycles in India, and the bikes will be produced and manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant. However, all the bikes produced under this joint venture will only be retailed by Triumph through its dealerships across the country. While the recent Pulsar 250 test mule was caught wearing heavy camouflage in order to hide the design elements, the black alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, sharp rearview mirrors, split seats and grab rails were all visible. The bike had a forward-leaning stance and the footpegs were seen set rearwards. Bajaj is yet to confirm a launch date for the next-gen Pulsar.

gaadiwaadi.com

Made-In-India Triumph Could Borrow Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar's Air-Cooled Engine

The recently spied 250 cc Pulsar is expected to be equipped with an air-cooled motor, and this engine will likely also be used by Triumph for its most affordable offering under its JV with Bajaj
gaadiwaadi.com gaadiwaadi.com
 
Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto is famous among young buyers for their Pulsar motorcycles. Bajaj is now the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country and they have number motorcycles in their portfolio. The brand has now announced that they will be signing a memorandum of understanding with government of Maharashtra to build a new factory for producing KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. The upcoming plant will be set up right next to the existing Bajaj Auto plant at Chakan near Pune. The plant is expected to start production in 2023.

Bajaj Auto said in a statement, “Under the arrangement, the Government of Maharashtra will facilitate Bajaj Auto in obtaining necessary permissions/ registrations/ approvals/ clearances/ fiscal incentives etc. from the concerned departments of the state, as per the existing policies/ rules and regulations”

The upcoming plant is not dedicated for KTM and Husqvarna alone. Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter and Triumph motorcycles are also expected to be manufactured here. Bajaj Auto and Triumph motorcycles had announced a global partnership in the past. As part of this partnership, Both brands are currently working on developing a mid-capacity range of motorcycles. The Bajaj-Triumph partnership will explore 200-700 cc motorcycle segment. The first product from this partnership is expected to be launched in 2022 at a very competitive price.
Bajaj’s existing plant is well equipped for manufacturing Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles but, not the upcoming Triumph motorcycle. Bajaj Auto and entered KTM over decade ago and Bajaj Auto now holds around 48 percent of the stake. Over the last 13 years, this partnership has helped KTM emerge as world’s biggest premium motorcycle manufacturer. KTM has left American motorcycle giant Harley Davidson behind in 2018 and 2019.
Ktm Duke 790 Launch

The new plant is also meant to increase the production of KTM motorcycles. The Austrian brand is expected to sell aronf 4,00,000 units of two-wheelers in 2022. In order to achieve that, Bajaj will be doubling their production from 1,08,000 units to 2 lakh (includes both KTM and Husqvarna). Bajaj will also be using this plant for the production of their only electric scooter Chetak. Bajaj launched the electric scooter with an iconic name earlier this year. It is an electric scooter that competes with TVS iQube and Ather 450 electric scooters in the segment.
Bajaj Auto and KTM are also working on several other products. The duo is working on an electric two-wheeler and the platform of the upcoming electric bike or electric scooter will be shared by both the brands. KTM is also working on an e-scooter for Husqvarna brand. The Husqvarna electric scooter is expected to be launched in the market in 2021. After the launch of the electric scooter, Husqvarna will also be launching an electric motorcycle which will be known as E-Pilen. It is expected to hit the production line some time in 2022.
 
