Bail





USA

Bail is a set of pre-trial restrictions that are imposed on a suspect to ensure that they comply with the judicial process. Bail is the conditional release of a defendant with the promise to appear in court when required . In some countries, especially the United States, bail usually implies a bail bond.



Many states don't allow bail if the conviction was for a serious or violent crime, such as rape or murder. Similarly, some states don't allow post-conviction bail if the trial court has imposed a lengthy sentence. ... Otherwise, a defendant could win an appeal after having already served an entire jail or prison sentence.







CANADA

Bail (Canada) ... Bail in Canada refers to the release (or detention) of a person charged with a criminal offence prior to being tried in court or sentenced . The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the right not to be denied reasonable bail without just cause.





FRENCH

Bail is a sum of money that an arrested person or someone else puts forward as a guarantee that the arrested person will attend their trial in a law court

UNITED KINGDOM

Court bail covers the period from the the suspect's first appearance in the magistrates' court to the date the defendant is sentenced for the crime, found not guilty or if the case is thrown out.